METALS-Copper rises on bargain hunting, gains seen fragile

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Thursday as bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses, but analysts expect further downward pressure due to weaker demand from China.

“The general tendency is still to buy the dips, there’s still some optimism there,” said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich. “But I think that copper is trading at lofty levels... We’ve already seen Chinese property starts and sales growth turning negative recently.”

Chinese copper demand from its huge construction sector alone is greater than total copper demand from either Europe or the United States, Menke added.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had added 0.6 percent to $6,586 a tonne by 1125 GMT. Copper, which has gained 19 percent this year, fell on Tuesday to $6,507.50, the weakest since Oct. 10.

Julius Baer has a three-month price target for copper of $6,000.

* COPPER SUPPLY: News that Zambia lifted a ban on night driving for truckers was welcomed, but Menke said bottlenecks were still feared after the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) suspended all train services following a strike, including the transportation of copper.

* ALUMINIUM: LME three month aluminium shed 0.6 percent to $2,007 after touching a fresh four-month low of $1,998.50 a tonne. A confirmed break of support at the 200-day moving average of $2,000 would open the way to further selling.

* ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay some global producers a premium of $103 per tonne for shipments in January to March, higher than the $94-$95 per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the current quarter.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: High inventory in China has weighed on the market there. Shanghai stocks topped 700,000 tonnes this month, the highest in the nearly two-decade history of the contract and 28 percent above the 2013 cycle peak. AL-STX-SGH

* NICKEL: LME nickel rose 0.1 percent to $10,810 a tonne after touching a new two-month trough of $10,740.

* VALE NICKEL: Providing some support was news that Brazilian miner Vale SA dialled back its nickel output forecasts for the next five years on Wednesday.

* ZINC: LME zinc edged up 0.3 percent to $3,093 a tonne while lead added 0.1 percent to $2,509.50.

“Yesterday’s underperformance vs lead saw the switch narrow to -$578, the tightest seen since 22nd Sept,” Alastair Munro at broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

He was referring to the spread between the sister metals, which many investors use as a basis for trading, which has declined from a peak of $851 on Oct. 31.