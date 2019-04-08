Company News
METALS-Copper rises on China stimulus hopes as producers meet in Chile

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose as
much as 1 percent on Monday, snapping two days of declines as
investors hoped for more stimulus measures in top metals
consumer China and a key copper conference was set to begin in
Chile. 
    China said on Sunday it would step up its policy of targeted
cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing
for small and medium-sized businesses that play a key role in
economic growth. 
    In the peak April-May copper consumption season, short
position holders are "powerless" as it will be impossible to
make a case for weak demand over this period, Chinese brokerage
Jinrui Futures wrote in a note. 
    Production growth in China's air conditioning sector, a big
consumer of copper, is set to grow by 7.9 percent this month, it
added. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose as much as 1 percent to $6,466 a tonne and was up
0.7 percent at $6,445.50 a tonne by 0406 GMT. It ended down 0.8
percent in the previous session.
    * COPPER: Global copper producers are converging in Chile
this week as tightening supply buoys prices, even as the
industry grapples with declining ore quality, project delays and
worries the U.S-China trade war may hit long-term demand.

    * PERU: MMG Ltd said its Las Bambas mine in Peru
is expected to restore normal mining, production and transport
operations after an indigenous village agreed to end a two-month
blockade of the company's copper mine that has supported copper
prices.
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange metals were mixed as
trading resumed after the long weekend in China. ShFE copper
 fell 0.5 percent to 49,230 yuan ($7,328.73) a tonne,
while aluminium crept up 0.2 percent to 13,820 yuan.
    * OTHER METALS: Nickel, lead and zinc
 all rose in London, while tin was the laggard,
slipping 0.6 percent to $20,880 a tonne.  
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs as investors
cheered a rebound in U.S. payrolls and hints of more stimulus in
China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to
be a tough U.S. earnings season.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1400    US    Factory Orders Feb
1400   Federal Reserve board holds open meeting to discuss
proposed rules implementing sections of the Economic Growth,
Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0410 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6443
 Most active ShFE copper                    49230
 Three month LME aluminium                 1890.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13815
 Three month LME zinc                        2932
 Most active ShFE zinc                      23165
 Three month LME lead                        1992
 Most active ShFE lead                      16855
 Three month LME nickel                     13150
 Most active ShFE nickel                   102870
 Three month LME tin                        20880
 Most active ShFE tin                      148160
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    377.76
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -427.44
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    192.81
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3   1301.51
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3   5512.38
                                         
 


($1 = 6.7174 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Shreejay
Sinha)
