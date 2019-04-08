METALS-Copper rises on China stimulus hopes as producers meet in Chile

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose as much as 1 percent on Monday, snapping two days of declines as investors hoped for more stimulus measures in top metals consumer China and a key copper conference was set to begin in Chile. China said on Sunday it would step up its policy of targeted cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses that play a key role in economic growth. In the peak April-May copper consumption season, short position holders are "powerless" as it will be impossible to make a case for weak demand over this period, Chinese brokerage Jinrui Futures wrote in a note. Production growth in China's air conditioning sector, a big consumer of copper, is set to grow by 7.9 percent this month, it added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1 percent to $6,466 a tonne and was up 0.7 percent at $6,445.50 a tonne by 0406 GMT. It ended down 0.8 percent in the previous session. * COPPER: Global copper producers are converging in Chile this week as tightening supply buoys prices, even as the industry grapples with declining ore quality, project delays and worries the U.S-China trade war may hit long-term demand. * PERU: MMG Ltd said its Las Bambas mine in Peru is expected to restore normal mining, production and transport operations after an indigenous village agreed to end a two-month blockade of the company's copper mine that has supported copper prices. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange metals were mixed as trading resumed after the long weekend in China. ShFE copper fell 0.5 percent to 49,230 yuan ($7,328.73) a tonne, while aluminium crept up 0.2 percent to 13,820 yuan. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, lead and zinc all rose in London, while tin was the laggard, slipping 0.6 percent to $20,880 a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs as investors cheered a rebound in U.S. payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough U.S. earnings season. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1400 US Factory Orders Feb 1400 Federal Reserve board holds open meeting to discuss proposed rules implementing sections of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0410 GMT Three month LME copper 6443 Most active ShFE copper 49230 Three month LME aluminium 1890.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13815 Three month LME zinc 2932 Most active ShFE zinc 23165 Three month LME lead 1992 Most active ShFE lead 16855 Three month LME nickel 13150 Most active ShFE nickel 102870 Three month LME tin 20880 Most active ShFE tin 148160 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 377.76 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -427.44 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 192.81 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1301.51 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 5512.38 ($1 = 6.7174 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Shreejay Sinha)