METALS-Copper rises on COVID-19 vaccine hopes; U.S.-China rift looms

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Wednesday as optimism about developing coronavirus vaccines fuelled hopes of a quick rebound in the global economy, though gains were capped amid simmering tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $5,366 a tonne, as of 0122 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose 0.2% to 43,880 yuan ($6,150.83) a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

U.S. biotech company Novavax Inc has targeted production of over a billion doses of its vaccine candidate next year, while Merck & Co Inc said it would work to develop two separate vaccines.

However, casting darker shadows over the U.S.-China ties were reports that Washington was preparing to take action against Beijing this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

* LME: The London Metal Exchange plans to consult members on whether its rules need to be changed to guard against market abuse and insider trading.

* NICKEL: Australia’s New Century Resources Ltd said it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to buy its nickel and cobalt operations in New Caledonia.

* Asian shares shed some of their recent gains as concerns over the U.S.-China tensions tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.

