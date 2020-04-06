METALS-Copper rises on lower exchange stocks, potential output cut in Chile

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on lower inventories in exchange warehouses, while a potential supply disruption from top producer Chile by measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus also supported prices.

Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange Cu-STX-SGH fell for the third straight week on Friday to 332,435 tonnes, down 13% from their near four-year high hit in mid-March, exchange data showed.

Stocks of the metal in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange (LME) MCUSTX-TOTAL eased 6% from a three-month high hit on March 17, LME data showed.

“The inventory withdrawals are largely in line with seasonal norms, where demand for metals is generally stronger in the second quarter after the Lunar New Year holidays,” ING said in a note, referring to the market in China, the world’s top user of copper.

Companies in top producer Chile were also considering output cuts as the country took strict measures to contain the pandemic.

“However, it is still to be seen whether these withdrawals are sustained over the latter part of the quarter, as exports from China continue to come under pressure due to COVID-19,” ING said.

Three-month LME copper rose 1.1% to $4,892 a tonne by 0244 GMT, while aluminium was almost unchanged at $1,481, nickel advanced 0.2% to $11,260 a tonne, zinc increased 0.6% to $1,893 a tonne and lead was up 1.1% at $1,675 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* PHILIPPINE NICKEL: Nickel Asia Corp, the Philippines’ largest nickel ore miner and exporter, said its two units in Surigao del Norte province will resume ore shipments as the local government has allowed mining operations to resume.

* CHALCO: Aluminum Corp of China,, known as Chalco, will consider carrying out maintenance or even shuttering some aluminium production facilities as well as cutting alumina output because of current low prices, a company executive said on Friday.

* RECESSION: The global recession that economists polled by Reuters say is under way will be deeper than thought a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, although most are clinging to hopes for a swift rebound.

* CHINA HOLIDAY: The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)