METALS-Copper rises on prospects of phase one trade deal

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl * LME index hovers near lowest since 2017 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from MANILA) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday on reports of progress towards a phase one deal in U.S.-China trade negotiations but expectations that a near-term agreement will not be struck quickly kept a lid on gains. Bloomberg reported that the United States and China were moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase one trade deal. This came a day after a President Donald Trump predicted a deal only in 2020, pushing copper prices on Tuesday to their lowest in almost three weeks. "We are seeing a short rebound in some metals today but its a rebound from low levels," said Commerzbank's head of commodities research Eugen Weinberg, adding that the trade talks were "making one step forward, and one and half steps back." Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.7% to $5,857 a tonne by 1053 GMT, after shedding 1.1% in the previous session. The LME index hit its lowest in three months, putting it within striking distance of the weakest since mid-2017. TRADE: Progress in talks bodes well for metals demand and particularly copper, which is usually seen as a gauge for economic health. China accounts for about half of metals demand. INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to their lowest in nearly seven months, shedding 1,100 tonnes to 114,000 tonnes. MCUSTX-TOTAL But spreads showed no fears over a shortage in supply as the discount between LME cash copper and the three-month contract deepened to $25.25 a tonne from $7.50 nearly a month ago CMCU0-3 SCRAP: China has issued a seventh batch of import quotas for scrap metal, including 17 quotas for a total of 7,970 tonnes of high-grade copper scrap, according to a notice from a unit of the environment ministry. RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc said it would spend $1.5 billion to expand its Kennecott copper mine in Utah, part of a growing trend by miners to invest in strategic mineral projects across the United States. COBALT: South Korean battery maker SK Innovation signed a six-year deal to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of cobalt from miner Glencore , allowing it to produce batteries for 3 million electric vehicles. COLUMN: Copper smelters feel the squeeze as mine supply falters. PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.1% to $1,768.50 a tonne, zinc rebounded from a four-month low in the previous session, gaining 2.1% to $2,249, lead inched up 0.6% to $1,911, tin added 0.2% to $16,775, while nickel lost 0.3% to $13,335. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair)