METALS-Copper rises on stimulus hopes; global virus spread caps gains

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices advanced on Wednesday, backed by hopes for stimulus measures to cushion the rising economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak, although worries over the virus’ unabating spread capped gains.

The White House and Congress negotiated measures on Tuesday to bolster the U.S. economy against the epidemic’s impact, while Japan announced a second package of measures worth about $4 billion.

“We expect that in the short- to medium-term, market volatility will remain, as governments across the world look to provide firm commitments to substantial economic stimulus packages,” Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 0.8% to $5,612 a tonne, before paring gains to trade 0.4% higher at $5,586 a tonne by 0539 GMT.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures (ShFE) was flat at 44,170 yuan ($6,352.93) a tonne, after rising as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.

Death toll in Italy from the coronavirus jumped to 631, while China's new cases rose for the first time in five days as infected individuals arrived from overseas. Globally here the virus has infected more than 116,000 people and killed over 4,000.

Growing scepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to fight the outbreak also knocked the steam out of earlier rallies in global markets.

“There may still be a long way before market fear is mitigated and confidence is fully restored,” Lau said.

* PRICES: LME nickel rose 1.5% to $12,860 a tonne, zinc firmed 1.9% to $2,013.50 a tonne, lead increased 1.1% to $1,814.50 a tonne, ShFE nickel advanced 0.7% to 102,990 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc was up 1.3% at 16,045 yuan a tonne.

* LITHIUM: Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, said it is experiencing a “weak” first quarter in China.

* TESLA: Tesla Inc plans to increase its production capacity for certain car parts at its $2 billion factory in China.

