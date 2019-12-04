Company News
METALS-Copper rises on trade deal prospects

    LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday on
reports of progress towards an initial trade deal in U.S.-China
negotiations, though gains were capped by scepticism in some
quarters.
    Bloomberg reported that the United States and China were
moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled
back in a phase one trade deal.             
    This came a day after a President Donald Trump warned that a
deal may not be possible until late next year, pushing copper
prices on Tuesday to their lowest in almost three weeks.
                        
    "We are seeing a short rebound in some metals today, but
it's a rebound from low levels," said Commerzbank's head of
commodities research, Eugen Weinberg.
    He added that the trade talks were "making one step forward
and one and a half steps back".
    Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)        gained 0.6% to $5,850 a tonne in official rings
after shedding 1.1% in the previous session.
    The LME index         hit its lowest in three months,
putting it within striking distance of the weakest since
mid-2017.
    
    TRADE: Progress in talks bodes well for metals demand and
particularly copper, which is usually viewed as a gauge for
economic health. China accounts for about half of metals demand.
 
    INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell
to their lowest in nearly seven months, shedding 1,100 tonnes to
114,000 tonnes. MCUSTX-TOTAL
    However, spreads showed no fears over supply tightness, with
the discount between LME cash copper and the three-month
contract deepening to $25 a tonne from $7.50 nearly a month ago
CMCU0-3.
    SCRAP: China has issued a seventh batch of import quotas for
scrap metal, including 17 quotas for a total of 7,970 tonnes of
high-grade copper scrap, according to a notice from a unit of
the environment ministry.             
    RIO TINTO: Miner Rio Tinto         said it would spend $1.5
billion to expand its Kennecott copper project in Utah, United
States.
    COBALT: South Korean battery maker SK Innovation            
signed a six-year deal to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of cobalt from
miner Glencore         , allowing it to produce batteries for 3
million electric vehicles.             
    NICKEL SUPPLY:  Brazil's Vale SA            is evaluating
ways to exit its New Caledonia nickel operations and will make a
decision in the first half of next year, an executive said on
Wednesday.
    COLUMN: Copper smelters feel the squeeze as mine supply
falters.             
    PRICES: LME aluminium         was bid up 0.2% to $1,763 a
tonne after failing to trade in official rings. 
    Zinc         rebounded from a four-month low in the previous
session, gaining 1.8% to $2,242 while lead         edged up 0.8%
to $1,915. Tin         was bid up 0.3% to $16,800 and nickel
        lost 0.8% to $13,270.
  

 (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair and
David Goodman
)
