METALS-Copper rises on vaccine optimism and faltering dollar

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday as optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines bolstered expectations for a rebound in global economic growth and metals demand while weakening the dollar.

Britain on Tuesday began a vaccination campaign, while Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than expected, and Pfizer Inc cleared another regulation hurdle on its jab.

The news has dragged down the dollar, making commodities it is priced in cheaper, and also overpowered fears about rising infections as many nations scramble to quell another round of new cases.

“Despite the ongoing surge in reported virus infection numbers, the price of copper has risen a bit today in part because of the depreciation in the value of the US dollar,” said Capital Economics analyst Samuel Burman.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.3% to $7,723.50 per tonne in official trading, close to the $7,800 touched on Monday.

Prices in recent weeks have also been supported by strength in the Chinese economy, which accounts for more than half of global metals demand.

INVENTORIES: In warehouses registered with the LME, total copper stocks have shed 20% since mid-October to 149,575 tonnes. Meanwhile, stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are near their lowest since 2014. MCUSTX-TOTALCU-STX-SGH

POSITIONING: The LME copper net speculative long is at 36% of open interest, a level not seen since October 2017, according to brokers Marex Spectron, a sign of optimism from funds.

OUTPUT: China’s copper smelters produced 1% less copper cathode in November than in the previous month due to maintenance in Shandong, Anhui and other regions, research house Antaike said on Wednesday.

STIMULUS: Investors are also eyeing a $916 billion coronavirus relief package proposed by the Trump administration.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 1.9% to $2,027.50 per tonne and zinc was 1.6% higher at $2,845 after hitting its highest since April 2019.

Lead gained 0.2% to $2,103.50, nickel climbed 0.7% to $16,519, while tin was up 0.9% at $19,363 after touching its highest since June 2019.