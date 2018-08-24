METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar but trade war drags on

* Cancelled copper warrants climb

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Friday, heading for its first weekly gain in four on a softer dollar, though worries about Chinese demand are expected to cap gains as the country’s trade dispute with the United States drags on.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)added 0.6 percent to $6,025 a tonne in official trading rings, on track for a 1.8 percent weekly gain.

The dollar index eased by 0.3 percent ahead of an address by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, making commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“It’s a dollar story again today, but from a demand point of view it is a little more constructive than it was a few weeks back,” said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson.

“The trade war is going to create volatility in the market but generally the trend should be higher metal prices.”

TRADE: U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion of each country’s goods.

The tariffs have sapped demand for metals this year.

DEMAND: China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 24 million tonnes. The United States accounts for about 8 percent.

CHINA INTERVIEW: China will keep retaliating as more U.S. trade tariffs are imposed, but its counter-strikes will remain as targeted as possible to avoid harming businesses in China, both Chinese or foreign, Finance Minister Liu Kun told Reuters.

COPPER SPREADS: The discount for the cash contract to 3-month copper has narrowed to $19 a tonne from $42 last week because of worries about metal for nearby delivery on the LME market because of a rise in cancelled warrants for delivery. MCU0-3

STOCKS: Cancelled warrants in LME-approved warehouses have risen above 100,000 tonnes for the first time this year, representing about 39 percent of LME copper stocks. MCUSTX-TOTAL

CHINA PREMIUMS: China copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN are at $86 a tonne, their highest since October 2017.

LEAD: The price of lead rose to its highest since Aug. 14 at $2,086, on course for its best week in three months.

LEAD STOCKS: LME’s on-warrant stocks available to the market are hovering near their lowest since 2013 at 62,200 tonnes. MPBSTX-TOTAL

PRICES: Aluminium was bid up 0.5 percent to $2,086 a tonne, zinc was bid 1.6 percent higher at $2,507, lead was bid up 1.7 percent to $2,090, tin traded up 0.3 percent at $19,155 and nickel was bid up 0.8 percent to $13,380.