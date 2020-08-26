METALS-Copper rises towards 2-year high as inventories fall, equities gain

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Wednesday pushed towards two-year highs reached earlier this month as inventories in the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to the lowest in 14 years and hopes for smoother U.S.-China trade relations lifted equity markets.

Benchmark copper on the LME was up 0.7% at $6,575 a tonne at 1037 GMT, approaching a high of $6,707 reached on Aug. 19.

“There is more bullishness about the state of the global economy,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, adding that prices will likely increase further.

Expectations that inflation will rise are also helping metals, which as hard assets can serve as an inflation hedge, he said.

STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses at 92,025 tonnes are the lowest since 2006 and down from more than 280,000 tonnes in May. MCUSTX-TOTAL

SPREAD/WARRANTS: Cash copper is at a premium to later-dated contracts, pointing to tight nearby supply. Adding to concerns over availability, one entity controls between 80% and 89% of LME copper warrants. MCUT-0=LX MCU0-3 <0#LME-WHL>

MARKETS: Equities gained after U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal.

FED: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a speech on Thursday could outline a more accommodative approach to inflation opening the door to easier policy for a long time to come.

CHINA DEMAND: Citibank analysts said Chinese year-on-year copper demand growth in July was the highest since February 2017, supporting prices.

YUAN: The yuan rose to its strongest against the dollar since January, making metals cheaper for Chinese buyers.

PREMIUMS/STOCKS: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums fell to $70 from a high of $113.50 in May, while stockpiles in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses and bonded warehouses have risen since June. SMM-CUYP-CN CU-STX-SGH SMM-CUR-BON

GRASBERG: Protests at Indonesia’s Grasberg, the world’s second-largest copper mine, continued for a third day, disrupting operations.

NICKEL: PT Vale Indonesia raised its output target for 2020 to 73,700 tonnes of nickel matte from 71,000 tonnes.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.1% at $1,778 a tonne, zinc fell 0.1% to $2,478.50, nickel gained 0.8% to $15,100, lead added 0.2% to $1,997.50 and tin was up 0.6% at $17,460.