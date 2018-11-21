Market News
November 21, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

METALS-Copper rises, U.S.-China trade tensions curb gains

Mai Nguyen

3 Min Read

 (Recasts throughout, updates prices)
    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on
Wednesday, recouping some of previous session's losses, but
gains were capped as trade tensions between the United States
and China escalated ahead of an expected high-stakes meeting
between the two nations.
    The United States administration on Tuesday said China has
failed to alter its "unfair" practices, adding to tensions ahead
of the meeting next week between U.S. President Donald Trump and
Chinese President Xi Jinping.             
    Almost all base metals contracts on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange lost ground after turbulent trade on Tuesday with U.S.
stocks and global oil market tumbling amid concerns over global
economic growth.
    The Shanghai market, however, is expected to be stabilised
later this week due to a Thanksgiving holiday in the United
States on Thursday, and as investors stay on the sidelines ahead
of the Trump-Xi talks, said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut
Securities.
    
    COPPER: London's three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange         was up 0.3 percent at $6,201 a tonne, by 0723
GMT, while Shanghai copper          dropped 0.8 percent to
49,410 yuan ($7,117.65) a tonne in an over-3-month high trading
volume.
    ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.414
million tonnes in October from 5.301 million tonnes in
September, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI)
showed on Tuesday.              
    Shanghai aluminium          touched its lowest since October
2016 of 13,625 yuan, but rebounded later in the session to end
at 13,745 yuan a tonne, down 0.2 percent.
    ZINC: Shanghai zinc          lost 1.5 percent, while London
three-month zinc         was almost flat, having been down 23
percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Zinc fell
on weaker Chinese automobile usage in October and a
faster-than-expected rise in mined zinc supply, Argonaut's Lau
said.
    WEAKER STEEL: Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp          is bracing for a weaker steel market in Asia
because the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war may crimp steel
demand in top buyer China and in Southeast Asia, a senior
executive said.                     
        
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper                  
    Most active ShFE copper                  
    Three month LME aluminium               
    Most active ShFE aluminium               
    Three month LME zinc                    
    Most active ShFE zinc                    
    Three month LME lead                    
    Most active ShFE lead                    
    Three month LME nickel                 
    Most active ShFE nickel                   
    Three month LME tin                     
    Most active ShFE tin                             
    
    ARBS
                
                
                
                
                
    
    ($1 = 6.9419 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.