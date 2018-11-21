METALS-Copper rises, U.S.-China trade tensions curb gains

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday, recouping some of previous session's losses, but gains were capped as trade tensions between the United States and China escalated ahead of an expected high-stakes meeting between the two nations. The United States administration on Tuesday said China has failed to alter its "unfair" practices, adding to tensions ahead of the meeting next week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Almost all base metals contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground after turbulent trade on Tuesday with U.S. stocks and global oil market tumbling amid concerns over global economic growth. The Shanghai market, however, is expected to be stabilised later this week due to a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States on Thursday, and as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the Trump-Xi talks, said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities. COPPER: London's three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $6,201 a tonne, by 0723 GMT, while Shanghai copper dropped 0.8 percent to 49,410 yuan ($7,117.65) a tonne in an over-3-month high trading volume. ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.414 million tonnes in October from 5.301 million tonnes in September, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Tuesday. Shanghai aluminium touched its lowest since October 2016 of 13,625 yuan, but rebounded later in the session to end at 13,745 yuan a tonne, down 0.2 percent. ZINC: Shanghai zinc lost 1.5 percent, while London three-month zinc was almost flat, having been down 23 percent so far this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Zinc fell on weaker Chinese automobile usage in October and a faster-than-expected rise in mined zinc supply, Argonaut's Lau said. WEAKER STEEL: Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is bracing for a weaker steel market in Asia because the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war may crimp steel demand in top buyer China and in Southeast Asia, a senior executive said. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9419 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)