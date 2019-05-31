METALS-Copper set for 3rd monthly fall despite uptick on supply worries

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on Friday on supply concerns, but were still on track for a third consecutive month of declines on a weaker demand outlook as global trade tensions rise.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% to $5,872 a tonne at 0414 GMT, but was down 8.5% for the month of May, the strongest monthly decline in three-and-a-half years. The metal has fallen 9.8% in the past three months.

Disruptions in top copper producer Chile, political and power problems in Zambia and restrictions on scrap imports into China are expected to weigh on copper supplies and likely lead to a tighter market in the second half of 2019.

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, reported an 18% year-on-year drop in its first-quarter copper output on Thursday to just 342,000 tonnes, and its pre-tax profit fell 31% to $372 million from the same period in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stoked global recession fears by slapping a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico from June 10 until illegal immigration is stopped. The tariff would gradually increase to 25% by Oct. 1.

Chinese data released on Friday showed a disappointing performance in the manufacturing sector in May, adding to pressure on Beijing to roll out stimulus measures to support its economy hit by a trade war with the United States.

“We expect (the Chinese) government will continue to adopt many stimulus tools available to protect the economy, including further monetary easing such as reserve requirement ratios cuts and fiscal stimulus,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME: Three-month aluminium in London rose 0.2%, nickel fell 0.8%, zinc dropped 0.8% and lead declined 0.4%.

* SHFE: In Shanghai, copper fell 0.3% to 46,470 yuan ($6,725.91) a tonne, aluminium was almost flat, nickel rose 0.1% and zinc eased 0.2%.

* ZAMBIA COPPER: Zambia says its decision to punish miner Vedanta’s local operation for breaching environmental and financial regulations is a signal to other firms to follow the law, mines minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday.

* NICKEL: The Philippines’ nickel ore production in the first quarter rose 3% from a year earlier to 2.97 million dry metric tonnes, despite zero output from more than half of the country’s 28 mines, the government said on Thursday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.9091 Chinese yuan renminbi)