METALS-Copper set for 5th straight weekly gain on easing trade tensions

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices held steady above $6,200 a tonne on Friday, heading for their fifth straight weekly gain on easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and an improving demand outlook in top consumer China. The metal widely used in construction and power is on course to add 1.4% this week and is up 4.2% so far this year. "Most metal prices have received a boost so far in December, largely on the back of more positive trade war rhetoric as well as improving macroeconomic data coming from China and the U.S.," Fitch Solutions said in a note. "Nevertheless, we have maintained our copper price forecast at an average of $5,700/tonne in 2020, down from $6,000/tonne in 2019, as we believe global macroeconomic concerns will hold strong next year and hamper sentiment for metals," it added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,217.50 a tonne by 0505 GMT, after ending 0.7% higher at $6,215 on Thursday, its highest close since May 3. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7% to 49,370 yuan ($7,042.49) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * TRADE: China and the United States are in touch over the signing of their Phase one trade deal, China's commerce ministry said, which will see lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and higher Chinese purchases of U.S. farm, energy and manufactured goods. * LENDING: China stood pat on its lending benchmark rate on Friday, as expected, after the central bank kept borrowing costs of medium-term loans steady earlier this month. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium rose for a fourth straight day, by as much as 0.6% to 14,245 yuan a tonne, the highest since Sept. 16, as low inventories raise supply concerns. The metal is on course to rise 1.7% this week for its biggest weekly jump since August. LME aluminium added as much as 0.4% to $1,804.50 a tonne, the highest since Nov. 11. * CHALCO: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chalco, said on Thursday it would pay 1.29 billion yuan ($183 million) for a 10% stake in regional aluminium producer Yunnan Aluminium via a share offering. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares snoozed near 18-month highs as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 UK GDP QQ, YY Q3 1200 Brazil IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI Dec 1330 US GDP Final Q3 1500 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Nov 1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Dec 1500 EU Consumer Confidence Flash Dec PRICES 0512 GMT Three month LME copper 6217 Most active ShFE copper 49360 Three month LME aluminium 1799.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14170 Three month LME zinc 2325 Most active ShFE zinc 18115 Three month LME lead 1918 Most active ShFE lead 15040 Three month LME nickel 14230 Most active ShFE nickel 112180 Three month LME tin 17270 Most active ShFE tin 139660 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 242.59 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -215.16 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -594.44 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -624.49 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -3117.92 3 ($1 = 7.0103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Aditya Soni and Rashmi Aich)