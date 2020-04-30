METALS-Copper set for biggest monthly gain since Dec 2017 on China recovery

* GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds official trades)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Copper eased on Thursday as a private sector survey showed factory activity in top consumer China unexpectedly shrank, but remained on course for its biggest monthly gain in over two years as the world’s second largest economy rebooted.

Lingering fears for a long recovery ahead for China pulled benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) down 0.1% to $5,258.50 per tonne in official trading.

But the metal, used as a gauge for economic health, was still on track for it biggest monthly rise since December 2017.

Prices touched their highest in over six weeks in early trade, helped by a reading of China’s official factory activity showing faster expansion in April.

However, that was offset by the closely watched Caixin survey which showed its factory activity shrank last month as the coronavirus pandemic shattered global demand, sparking a substantial drop in export orders and more layoffs.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 24 million tonnes.

ING analyst Wenyu Yao said China’s recovery, although slow, had fuelled the recent rally in copper and that supply cuts were also underpinning the market.

OUTPUT CUTS: Supporting prices were expectations for lower output as miner Glencore cut its production forecast for the year for copper by 3% to 1.25 million tonnes and for zinc by 8% to 1.16 million tonnes.

Mining giants including Anglo American and Rio Tinto have also cut their 2020 output expectations as government restrictions hobble operations.

CHILE COPPER: Chile’s copper output has slipped just 1% due to the coronavirus pandemic, its mining minister said.

CHINA MOLY: China Moly is sending more copper and cobalt from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to ports in Tanzania, Namibia and Mozambique, as it weathers coronavirus disruption at South African outlets.

COPPER PREMIUMS: In further signs of higher demand in China, copper premiums in bonded warehouses of Yangshan SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $90 a tonne on Wednesday, their highest since November 2018, the latest Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) data showed.

BONDED STOCKS: Copper inventories continued to fall in China, with stocks in bonded warehouses of Shanghai SMM-CUR-BON down to 305,800 tonnes as of April 24, the lowest since Feb. 7, SMM data showed.

Meanwhile, ShFE copper stocks CU-STX-SGH declined for a sixth straight week, down 36.6% to 230,956 tonnes.

ALUMINIUM: Fresh cancellations of 10,000 tonnes took on-warrant aluminium stocks available to the market in LME warehouses to 1.18 million tonnes.

But the LME inventories are still near their highest since December, having climbed about 78% since Jan. 17. MCUSTX-TOTAL

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium eased 0.5% to $1,498 a tonne, zinc fell 0.5% to $1,936, lead shed 0.9% to $1,637, tin lost 1.9% to $15,017, and nickel shed 0.9% to $12,207.