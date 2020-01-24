Market News
METALS-Copper set for biggest weekly drop in 17 months amid China virus scare

    SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on
Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) said a new
coronavirus outbreak in top metals consumer China is not yet a
global emergency, but prices were set for their biggest weekly
drop in 17 months.
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)         rose 0.4% to $6,010.50 a tonne by 0400 GMT, but
was on track for its biggest weekly loss since August 2018. In
the previous session, copper prices dropped 1.9%, their sharpest
daily fall in nearly six months.
    The virus has killed 25 people in China and infected more
than 800, while non-fatal cases have been found in at least
seven other countries. The WHO on Thursday said it was not yet
recommending any broader restrictions on travel or trade.
                
    China is locking down some cities to constrain the virus,
feared to spread even faster as millions of Chinese travel
during their Lunar New Year holiday.                          
    Trading volume was thin as top copper consumer China closed
shops to celebrate the new year. The Shanghai Futures Exchange
will be closed for a week from Friday.             
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American         said a drought in
Chile had weighed on its copper output in the fourth quarter of
2019, which fell 13% on-year.             
    * FERRONICKEL: Global Special Opportunities Ltd, the world's
second-biggest producer of ferronickel, aims to boost its output
by expanding its operations and possible takeovers.             
    * LEAD: The global lead market widened its surplus to 34,600
tonnes in November from a revised 1,500 tonnes in
October.            
    * OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium         was almost unchanged
at $1,794.50 a tonne, nickel         declined 0.2% to $13,325 a
tonne, lead         fell 0.3% to $,1961.50 a tonne, while zinc
        rose 0.4% to $2,353 a tonne and tin         advanced
0.5% to $17,115 a tonne.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares held their ground as trade slowed for the
Lunar New Year, despite investor fears that a new coronavirus in
China could spread faster as millions of people would be
travelling over the week-long holiday.                
        
