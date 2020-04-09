METALS-Copper set for biggest weekly rise in 14 months as risk appetite improves

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices were set for their biggest weekly gain in more than a year after signs that the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing lifted risk assets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) — which is closed on Friday and Monday for Easter — was down 0.2% at $4,990.50 a tonne at 1225 GMT but 3.2% higher this week, the most for any week since February 2019.

Copper, used in power and construction, has had a torrid two years as a U.S.-China trade war, slowing global economic growth and the coronavirus outbreak pushed prices down from more than $7,000.

“Copper is moving pretty much in lock step with the S&P 500 stock index,” said Nitesh Shah, an analyst at WisdomTree.

But he said economic recovery and a rebound in copper consumption would be slow and prices would remain under pressure.

CORONAVIRUS: Mainland China this week reported a drop in new coronavirus cases, and new infections in Italy and hard-hit parts of the United States slowed.

MARKETS: Global equities rose and along with oil prices on hopes that producer countries will agree to cut output on Thursday.

CHINA: China’s new bank loans are expected to have rebounded in March as policymakers urge lenders to help cash-strapped companies.

CHINA PREMIUMS: Yangshan copper import premiums have risen to $76 a tonne, the highest since November, in part due to hopes of a value-added tax cut that have lifted near-dated Chinese copper futures. SMM-CUYP-CN

TRADE: However, the World Trade Organization said global trade would fall this year by between 13% and 32%. German exports rose in February, but its trade with China slowed sharply.

DEMAND: Analysts at ANZ said copper demand would fall nearly 3.5% to below 23 million tonnes this year and prices would average below $5,000 for the rest of 2020.

“Production cost is a reasonable guide to the price floor, but this is falling due to lower oil prices ... we see the downside protected near $4,000 a tonne,” they said.

SUPPLY: Australia-based miner MMG Ltd became the latest miner to report supply disruption, declaring force majeure on copper concentrate supplies from its Las Bambas mine in Peru, sources said.

Chile’s Codelco said its production continued in line with its plans.

STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose 20% this week to 260,275 tonnes, the highest since October, and the discount of cash metal over the three-month contract leaped to $26 from $14 on Monday, suggesting plentiful nearby supply. MCU0-3 MCUSTX-TOTAL

OTHER METALS: Benchmark LME aluminium was up 0.4% at $1,471 a tonne, zinc was 1.3% lower at $1,898, nickel fell 0.4% to $11,490, lead slipped 0.4% to $2,712.50 and tin was up 4.2% at $15,000.

All but aluminium were down this week.