METALS-Copper set for worst week since 2015 as clock ticks on tariffs

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - London copper traded lower for a fifth session on Friday, hours before the United States imposes tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China, which has vowed to respond in a trade row that is expected to way on demand for industrial metals. Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, struck a fresh 11-month low in London, where it is down 4.9 percent so far this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly drop since the week ending Nov. 20, 2015. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped as much as 0.8 percent to $6,295 a tonne, its lowest since July 28, 2017. It has fallen for nine of the last 10 sessions. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.2 percent to 49,010 yuan a tonne, the lowest since July 21, 2017. It is down 4.6 percent for the week, which would be its worst since September 2015. * ESCONDIDA: Negotiations between workers and BHP Billiton Plc, at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are "far from reaching agreement" with less than three weeks to go before the negotiation deadline, a union official told Reuters on Thursday. {nL1N1U201Y] * TARIFFS: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than a half-trillion dollars' worth of Chinese goods as the world's two largest economies hurtled toward the start of a trade war. {nL4N1U11GF] * ZINC: Zinc fell 0.6 percent in Shanghai and London, where it hit a one-year low on Thursday amid rising supply. The metal is set for a drop of 5.6 percent in Shanghai and 5.9 percent in London this week, which would be its steepest weekly falls since December 2016 and April 2016, respectively. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets were set for a bumpy ride on Friday just hours ahead of a U.S. deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, which has rattled financial markets in recent weeks as investors fear it could trigger a full-blown global trade war. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output May 0645 France Trade balance May 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jun 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jun 1230 U.S. International trade May PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0229 GMT Three month LME copper 6301 Most active ShFE copper 49040 Three month LME aluminium 2088 Most active ShFE aluminium 14000 Three month LME zinc 2686 Most active ShFE zinc 21885 Three month LME lead 2344.5 Most active ShFE lead 19550 Three month LME nickel 13990 Most active ShFE nickel 110880 Three month LME tin 19355 Most active ShFE tin 142170 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 266.99 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2111.96 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 440.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -133.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 569.17 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)