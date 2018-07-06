METALS-Copper set for worst week since November 2015 as tariffs kick in

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - London copper recovered partially from a fresh 11-month low hit earlier on Friday but was still down for a fifth straight session after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, escalating the trade spat between the world's top two economies. Copper, seen as a bellwether for economic health, is down 5 percent in London this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 20, 2015. The United States imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports at 0401 GMT. Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind. The U.S.-China trade dispute "looks like becoming entrenched" and "comes at a time when copper demand suffers its seasonal slowdown," ANZ wrote in a note. "However, we feel the market is oversold. Supply disruptions remain a threat, and shifts in China's consumption patterns will see demand for refined copper remain strong," it said. "If trade tension subsides, we would expect copper prices to recovery strongly" in the second half of 2018, ANZ said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 2 percent to $6,221.50 a tonne, its lowest since July 25, 2017, before recovering some ground. It was down 1 percent at $6,282 at 0735 GMT. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 2.2 percent to 48,520 yuan ($7,293.50) a tonne, the lowest since July 17, 2017, before closing down 1.1 percent at 49,080 yuan. It shed 4.4 percent this week, the most since September 2015. * ESCONDIDA: Negotiations between workers and BHP Billiton Plc, at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are "far from reaching agreement" with less than three weeks to go before the negotiation deadline, a union official told Reuters on Thursday. * ZINC: Shanghai zinc fell as much as 1.1 percent before closing up 0.1 percent amid short covering as the market believes the recent sell-off could be overdone, while London zinc declined as much as 0.9 percent and is down 6.1 percent this week, the most since April 2016. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium closed up 0.4 percent as Chinese alumina refiners cut production, while London aluminium was down 0.2 percent. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks bounced back from 9-month lows in volatile trade on Friday after Washington slapped tariffs on Chinese imports, a move many investors fear could be the start of a full-scale trade war between the world's two largest economies. {MKTS/GLOB] PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0731 GMT Three month LME copper 6286.5 Most active ShFE copper 49080 Three month LME aluminium 2075 Most active ShFE aluminium 14005 Three month LME zinc 2680 Most active ShFE zinc 22050 Three month LME lead 2332.5 Most active ShFE lead 19680 Three month LME nickel 13880 Most active ShFE nickel 110970 Three month LME tin 19420 Most active ShFE tin 143350 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 265.29 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2015.2 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 588.81 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 16.8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1286.55 ($1 = 6.6525 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)