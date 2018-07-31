METALS-Copper shrugs off strike fears, set for worst month since 2016

(Recasts; adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange copper held steady on Tuesday as the prospect of imminent strike action at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest, again failed to drive prices higher. The union at Escondida is expected to overwhelmingly reject the final contract offer from the Anglo-Australian miner, increasing the likelihood of a strike, a union leader told Reuters on Monday. LME copper is on course for a 5.7 percent drop in July, which would mark its steepest monthly fall since August 2016, having been driven down by fears that a Sino-U.S. trade war will hurt demand for industrial metals. Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron, said the copper price's failure to react to the prospect of a strike shows that the market has grown numb to such supply fears after so much uncertainty over the trade war saga. "You think back a year ago, how eagerly that kind of news would be leapt on by the bulls and now it's ignored," said Wolf. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,249 a tonne as of 0417 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 49,910 yuan ($7,317) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * CHILE: Workers at Codelco's Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile, the state miner's second largest by output, walked off the job on Monday morning and blocked access to the mine, union leaders said, in a move criticized as "illegal" by Codelco. * ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME shrugged off an early dip to trade up 0.4 percent at $2,566.50 but is still down 10.1 percent in July, on course for its steepest weekly drop since October 2012. Shanghai zinc added 0.5 percent to 21,400 yuan a tonne, tracking steel prices higher. * CHINA: China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday fell to 51.2 in July, from 51.5 in June, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 24th straight month. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets weakened on Tuesday, taking cues from the rout in global technology shares while the yen edged higher ahead of the Bank of Japan's rate review, at which it could flag a shift away from its massive monetary stimulus. DATA/EVENT AHEAD 0600 Germany Retail sales Jun 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Jun 0900 Euro zone GDP flash Q2 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jun 1230 U.S. Personal income Jun 1230 U.S. Employment costs Q2 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index May 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day monetary policy meeting PRICES 0417 GMT Three month LME copper 6249 Most active ShFE copper 49910 Three month LME aluminium 2080.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14545 Three month LME zinc 2567.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21395 Three month LME lead 2152.5 Most active ShFE lead 18450 Three month LME nickel 13855 Most active ShFE nickel 112930 Three month LME tin 20045 Most active ShFE tin 148000 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 540.29 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1833.69 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 584 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 697.06 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1778.17 ($1 = 6.8210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Eric Meijer and Richard Pullin)