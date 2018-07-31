FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:39 AM / in an hour

METALS-Copper shrugs off strike fears, set for worst month since 2016

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Recasts; adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange copper
held steady on Tuesday as the prospect of imminent strike action
at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest, again
failed to drive prices higher.
    The union at Escondida is expected to overwhelmingly reject
the final contract offer from the Anglo-Australian miner,
increasing the likelihood of a strike, a union leader told
Reuters on Monday.
    LME copper is on course for a 5.7 percent drop in July,
which would mark its steepest monthly fall since August 2016,
having been driven down by fears that a Sino-U.S. trade war will
hurt demand for industrial metals. 
    Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron,
said the copper price's failure to react to the prospect of a
strike shows that the market has grown numb to such supply fears
after so much uncertainty over the trade war saga.
    "You think back a year ago, how eagerly that kind of news
would be leapt on by the bulls and now it's ignored," said Wolf.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,249
a tonne as of 0417 GMT, while the most-traded September copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down
0.1 percent to 49,910 yuan ($7,317) a tonne by the mid-session
interval.
    * CHILE: Workers at Codelco's            Chuquicamata copper
mine in Chile, the state miner's second largest by output,
walked off the job on Monday morning and blocked access to the
mine, union leaders said, in a move criticized as "illegal" by
Codelco.
    * ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME shrugged off an
early dip to trade up 0.4 percent at $2,566.50 but is still down
10.1 percent in July, on course for its steepest weekly drop
since October 2012. Shanghai zinc added 0.5 percent to
21,400 yuan a tonne, tracking steel prices higher.
    * CHINA: China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
released on Tuesday fell to 51.2 in July, from 51.5 in June, but
remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from
contraction for the 24th straight month.    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian share markets weakened on Tuesday, taking cues from
the rout in global technology shares while the yen edged higher
ahead of the Bank of Japan's rate review, at which it could flag
a shift away from its massive monetary stimulus.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD
    0600  Germany            Retail sales Jun
    0755  Germany             Unemployment rate Jun
    0900  Euro zone           GDP flash Q2
    0900  Euro zone           Unemployment rate Jun
    1230  U.S.         Personal income Jun
    1230  U.S.               Employment costs Q2
    1300  U.S.                S&P/Case-Shiller housing index May
    1345  U.S.               Chicago PMI Jul
    1400  U.S.           Consumer confidence Jul             
U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day monetary policy meeting    
        
    PRICES    
                                          0417 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6249
 Most active ShFE copper                     49910
 Three month LME aluminium                  2080.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14545
 Three month LME zinc                       2567.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21395
 Three month LME lead                       2152.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       18450
 Three month LME nickel                      13855
 Most active ShFE nickel                    112930
 Three month LME tin                         20045
 Most active ShFE tin                       148000
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     540.29
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1833.69
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3        584
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     697.06
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    1778.17
 

($1 = 6.8210 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Eric Meijer and Richard
Pullin)
