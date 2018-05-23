METALS-Copper slides as optimism fades over U.S.-China trade talks

* LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz

* GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Copper fell 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump tempered optimism that a China-U.S. trade stand-off was at an end, knocking appetite for cyclical assets and helping pull the metal from the previous day’s near one-month high.

Stock markets slid and the dollar fell against the Japanese yen - seen as a haven from risk - after Trump said he was not pleased with recent trade talks with China.

His comments came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the prospect of a trade war between the two countries was “on hold”, giving a boost to nominally riskier assets like stocks and industrial metals.

“If you enter a phase where trade growth slows down, then it is quite bad news for the Chinese economy,” Oxford Economics commodities analyst Daniel Smith said.

“The risks around a lot of these things are definitely much higher than they were a few months ago.”

China is the world’s largest consumer of copper, which is chiefly used in construction.

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.1 percent at $6,830 a tonne by 0931 GMT, after peaking at $6,999 on Tuesday, its loftiest since April 26.

* COPPER INVENTORIES: On-warrant stocks of copper in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses — metal not earmarked for delivery and therefore available to the market — fell 7,975 tonnes to 226,300 tonnes, their lowest since late January.

* GRASBERG: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world’s second largest copper mine to Indonesia’s state mining holding company Inalum.

* VEDANTA: An Indian court halted the proposed expansion of Vedanta Resources copper smelter where a day earlier 11 people were killed when police fired on protesters seeking closure of the plant on environmental grounds.

* LEAD: LME lead was down 0.9 percent at $2,454 a tonne, retreating from a 12-week high hit in the previous session after Chinese speculators drove a rally based by potential supply shortages.

* NICKEL: LME nickel was 1.8 percent lower at $14,510 a tonne. Nickel remains the best performer among base metals, with a year-to-date gain of nearly 14 percent.

* NICKEL INVENTORIES: LME nickel stockpiles fell by another 2,454 tonnes, data on Wednesday showed, and are at their lowest since 2014, underlining a deficit in the metal used for stainless steel.

* OTHER METALS: LME zinc was down 1.5 percent at $3,011.50 a tonne, while tin was up 0.4 percent at $20,620 a tonne.