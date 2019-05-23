METALS-Copper slides in trade war selloff

(Updates prices, adds details)

By Tom Daly and Mai Nguyen

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices in both London and Shanghai fell to their multi-month lows on Thursday amid an unresolved Sino-U.S. trade tension and after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of difficult times ahead.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: Benchmark copper fell as much as 0.7% to $5,888 a tonne, the lowest since Jan. 14. It bounced back slightly to $5,912.50 a tonne by 0413 GMT.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4% to 46,750 yuan ($6,763.11) a tonne, after touching its lowest since Jan. 15 in early Asian trading hours at 46,550 yuan a tonne.

* SPECS: Speculators’ net short in LME copper has expanded to 6.2% of open contracts, the most since October, brokers Marex Spectron said.

After the drop below $6,000 a tonne, “speculative financial investors, who have remained loyal to copper on the LME in the past two weeks, are now likely to withdraw,” Commerzbank said on Wednesday.

* COPPER: Chinese miner MMG Ltd’s said on Wednesday operations at its Las Bambas mine in Peru have not been disrupted, after a local community representative told Reuters on Tuesday that they had imposed a new road blockade.

* AURUBIS: Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, has agreed to buy Belgian-Spanish recycling company Metallo Group for 380 million euros ($424 million) as part of an acquisition-led shift into other metals.

* OTHER METALS: Zinc, used to galvanise steel, fell 1.2% in Shanghai to 20,355 yuan a tonne. Other metals moved mixed in tight ranges.

* NICKEL: The global nickel market deficit widened to 12,500 tonnes in March from a revised shortfall of 1,000 tonnes the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said.

* DATA: China, the world’s top metals consumer, is due to report final trade data for April, including scrap metal and alumina import figures, later on Thursday.

* EXPLAINER: China’s rare earth supplies could be a vital bargaining chip in the U.S. trade war.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi)