METALS-Copper slips after six-day rally, but eyes best week since Feb

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 8 (Reuters) - London copper retreated on Friday after a six-day rally that pushed the metal to its strongest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session, amid worries over potential supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine where wage talks are underway. The union of workers at the BHP-operated Escondida copper mine in Chile last week kicked off labor negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker, sparking fears of a possible strike. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.4 percent at $7,230 a tonne by 0217 GMT. The contract touched $7,348 on Thursday, its loftiest since January 2014, and has risen nearly 5 percent so far this week, the most since mid-February. ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said the Escondida union's bonus proposal compares with BHP's offer of $21,300, "therefore, both parties reaching a deal looks difficult at the moment, leaving room for a strike." "The union has enough cash to go on a strike of 44 days. This deal is important for the other wage contract renewals too. We see prices remaining volatile until they reach an agreement," Hynes said in a report this week. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to 53,840 yuan ($8,411) a tonne. * CHINA DATA: China is scheduled to release its trade data later in the day, with exports and imports expected to have grown at a firm pace in May but slightly slower than the previous month. * IMPORTS: In April, China's copper imports rose 2.8 percent from the previous month to 442,000 tonnes. * CHILE OUTPUT: Chile's copper production in April jumped 6.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said, boosted by increased output at large, privately held mines in the world's top copper producer. * DOLLAR: The dollar wallowed near a three-week low against peers as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, while the euro's recovery remained intact amid expectations that the European Central Bank would begin unwinding it stimulus programme. * TRUMP: Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed for a summit in Canada more divided than at any time in the group's 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies risk causing a global trade war and deep diplomatic schisms. * U.S. DATA: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions. * OTHER METALS: Other metals also slipped, with LME lead down 1.9 percent at $2,482.50 a tonne, after hitting a three-month high on Thursday, and zinc dropping 0.9 percent to $3,155.50. Shanghai lead fell 1.4 percent to 20,375 yuan a tonne and nickel lost 1.9 percent to 115,680 yuan. 0217 GMT Three month LME copper 7230 Most active ShFE copper 53840 Three month LME aluminium 2292.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14835 Three month LME zinc 3155.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24360 Three month LME lead 2482.5 Most active ShFE lead 20375 Three month LME nickel 15450 Most active ShFE nickel 115680 Three month LME tin 21160 Most active ShFE tin 152360 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -76.42 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2152.28 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 178.8 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 522.27 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1387.72 ($1 = 6.4010 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)