June 8, 2018 / 2:36 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

METALS-Copper slips after six-day rally, but eyes best week since Feb

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, June 8 (Reuters) - London copper retreated on Friday
after a six-day rally that pushed the metal to its strongest in
4-1/2 years in the previous session, amid worries over potential
supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine where wage
talks are underway.
    The union of workers at the BHP-operated
Escondida copper mine in Chile last week kicked off labor
negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of
about $34,000 per worker, sparking fears of a possible strike.

    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.4 percent at $7,230 a tonne by 0217 GMT. The contract
touched $7,348 on Thursday, its loftiest since January 2014, and
has risen nearly 5 percent so far this week, the most since
mid-February.
    ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said the
Escondida union's bonus proposal compares with BHP's offer of
$21,300, "therefore, both parties reaching a deal looks
difficult at the moment, leaving room for a strike."
    "The union has enough cash to go on a strike of 44 days.
This deal is important for the other wage contract renewals too.
We see prices remaining volatile until they reach an agreement,"
Hynes said in a report this week.
            
    * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to
53,840 yuan ($8,411) a tonne.
    * CHINA DATA: China is scheduled to release its trade data
later in the day, with exports and imports expected to have
grown at a firm pace in May but slightly slower than the
previous month.
    * IMPORTS: In April, China's copper imports rose 2.8 percent
from the previous month to 442,000 tonnes.
    * CHILE OUTPUT: Chile's copper production in April jumped
6.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, Chilean copper
commission Cochilco said, boosted by increased output at large,
privately held mines in the world's top copper producer.

    * DOLLAR: The dollar wallowed near a three-week low against
peers as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, while the euro's
recovery remained intact amid expectations that the European
Central Bank would begin unwinding it stimulus programme.
    * TRUMP: Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed
for a summit in Canada more divided than at any time in the
group's 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump's
"America First" policies risk causing a global trade war and
deep diplomatic schisms.
    * U.S. DATA: The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a further
tightening in labor market conditions.   
    * OTHER METALS: Other metals also slipped, with LME lead
 down 1.9 percent at $2,482.50 a tonne, after hitting a
three-month high on Thursday, and zinc dropping 0.9
percent to $3,155.50. Shanghai lead fell 1.4 percent to
20,375 yuan a tonne and nickel lost 1.9 percent to
115,680 yuan.
        
                                                      0217 GMT
 Three month LME copper                                   7230
 Most active ShFE copper                                 53840
 Three month LME aluminium                              2292.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                              14835
 Three month LME zinc                                   3155.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                                   24360
 Three month LME lead                                   2482.5
 Most active ShFE lead                                   20375
 Three month LME nickel                                  15450
 Most active ShFE nickel                                115680
 Three month LME tin                                     21160
 Most active ShFE tin                                   152360
                                                              
                                                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER                  LMESHFCUc3            -76.42
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM               LMESHFALc3          -2152.28
 LME/SHFE ZINC                    LMESHFZNc3             178.8
 LME/SHFE LEAD                    LMESHFPBc3            522.27
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                  LMESHFNIc3          -1387.72
 ($1 = 6.4010 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)
