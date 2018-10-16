FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 16, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

METALS-Copper slips as dollar gains, trade tensions weigh

Maytaal Angel

4 Min Read

    * China stocks end lower on lean factory gate inflation
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds details/quote; changes dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Tuesday on
a stronger dollar, lean factory-gate inflation in China and
nagging concerns about global growth, trade tensions and rising
U.S. interest rates.
    The dollar edged higher on firmer U.S. treasury yields while
Chinese stocks fell after data showed factory-gate inflation in
the world's top copper consumer had cooled for a third straight
month in September.             
    A degree of calm returned to global stock markets amid a
rebound in Italian bonds and stocks, though caution prevailed
given tensions with Saudi Arabia, trade worries and concerns
over a global growth slowdown.            
    "Nothing positive has come along. Trade tensions (between
the United States and China) could (go) into next year, oil
prices are up and (U.S.) interest rates are rising," said
William Adams, head of research at Fastmarkets. 
    He added that while copper's supply-side fundamentals are
strong, they will only start driving prices higher once the
macro-economic headwinds subside, which is not on the cards in
the near term.
      
    PRICES: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
        fell 1.2 percent to $6,223 tonne at 10.30 GMT. The red
metal has been stable since mid-September but is down 14 percent
since its June peak. 
    STEEL: The World Steel Association doubled its 2018 and 2019
forecasts for growth in global demand for the material used in
sectors from cars to construction, but said trade tensions were
clouding the market's outlook.             
    "(Base metals) will continue to see choppy price action
amidst ongoing macro uncertainty, although given the more
bullish micro situation we look at price dips as buying
opportunities," Marex Sepctron said in a note. 
    The broker pointed to low warehouse inventories and said it
is likely that "any ratchet higher in trade tensions (should)
result in China resorting to infrastructure stimulus to support
growth". 
    COPPER PREMIUMS: Yangshan copper import premiums
SMM-CUYP-CN have been hovering near $120 since late-September,
levels last seen in 2015, indicating strong demand.
    BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP          has nearly
doubled its stake in SolGold Plc         , bolstering its
position against top shareholder Newcrest Mining          as it
eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold project in
Ecuador.             
    POLAND: The Polish government is working on amending tax
laws, which could lead to tax deductions of up to 5 percent on
certain minerals.             
    IMPORTS: China's unwrought copper imports surged to their
highest in 2-1/2 years in September, while copper concentrate
imports climbed to an all-time high as the world's top copper
consumer's crackdown on scrap leaves it needing other forms of
the metal.
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by David
Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.