December 5, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

METALS-Copper slips as inventories rise, dollar holds gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz

 (Updates prices, dollar)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper fell to its lowest in
nearly two months on Tuesday as inventories rose and the dollar
largely held onto the previous session's gains made after U.S.
tax bills were pushed through.
    Benchmark copper         had slipped 2.2 percent to $6,675
per tonne in official rings, after touching its lowest since
Oct. 10 at $6,657.50.
    "The dollar has managed to come back on relief over the U.S.
tax bill reform passing in the Senate," said FOREX.com analyst
Fawad Razaqzada.
    "Because of the strength of the dollar this week we are
seeing metal prices which are denominated in dollar coming under
pressure," he said.     
    * DOLLAR: The dollar index       , which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, was firm on
Tuesday and up 0.2 percent this week.                   
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as
copper more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * INVENTORIES: Placing further pressure on copper were
inflows of stocks at LME-registered warehouses. Headline stocks
in copper MCUSTX-TOTAL rose 10,650 tonnes to 192,550 tonnes.  
 
    * CHINA SERVICES DATA: The Caixin/Markit services purchasing
managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in
October and the highest reading since August.             
    Razaqzada said the services data had less impact on the
prices than Friday's manufacturing data, which came in below
expectations.                 
    * TECHNICALS: "Whilst China property concerns remain, steady
global growth expectations coupled with on-going mine supply
disruptions likely to lend support on dips with $6,550-$6,650
the bottom of a new range," Alastair Munro at broker Marex
Spectron said in a note.    
   * 2018 METALS OUTLOOK: BMI Research said it expects
industrial metal prices in 2018 to consolidate due to a marked
slowdown in China's metals consumption growth.
    "In particular, we see metals such as steel, aluminium and
copper at risk of a supply crunch as the government looks to
curb production growth and potentially ban imports of scrap for
environmental reasons," BMI said.
    * CHINA ALUMINIUM: Henan Mingtai Aluminum            , one
of China's biggest aluminium sheet makers, said it expected
production and sales to keep growing in 2018 despite the launch
of U.S. trade probes into imports of the product from China.
    Benchmark LME aluminium         was bid 0.1 percent lower at
$2,067 per tonne, after failing to trade in official rings.
    * PRICES: Zinc         traded 0.7 percent lower at $3,156
per tonne, lead         added 0.2 percent to $2,511, tin        
was flat at $19,525 a tonne while nickel         was bid down
2.3 percent at $11,120 a tonne.

    
 (Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by
David Evans and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
