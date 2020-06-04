METALS-Copper slips as investors rein in risk-on rally

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Thursday as investors reined in their appetite for riskier assets, ending a rally that had lifted prices to 2-1/2 month highs in the previous session.

Other industrial metals, oil and global equities also slipped while the U.S. dollar strengthened after reports that the United States will restrict activities by Chinese media outlets and airlines.

Markets were also awaiting a European Central Bank announcement that could contain stimulus measures.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $5,480.50 a tonne by 1040 GMT, down from a peak of $5,552 on Wednesday.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction have risen 25% from a low in March as economies - most importantly China, the biggest consumer - begin to reopen and global stock markets rally.

But copper remains more than 10% below its January high.

Copper hit an important technical barrier around $5,540, the low point for prices in 2017, 2019 and January this year, said Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen.

“We came to a crossroads ... prices hit that old floor, which has now become a ceiling,” he said.

Market fundamentals do not justify a move higher, but a break above this level could fuel speculative and technical buying and push prices towards $6,000, Hansen said.

COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to 165,175 tonnes, their lowest since March 13, after 20,275 tonnes of cancellations. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Inventories in Chinese visible warehouses have also fallen since March. CU-STX-SGH SMM-CUR-BON

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.5% at $1,561 a tonne, zinc slipped 1% to $2,001, nickel fell 1.7% to $12,650, lead lost 0.7% to $1,693 and tin was 0.2% down at $15,970.