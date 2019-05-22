METALS-Copper slips as trade tensions overshadow Peru mine concerns

(Adds Shanghai closing prices; updates London prices) BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped to their lowest in almost four months on Wednesday, as concerns over potential renewed supply disruptions at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru were offset by U.S.-China trade tensions. Reuters reported on Tuesday that an indigenous community had imposed a road blockade at Las Bambas, citing a representative of the public ombudsman office said. An earlier blockade at Las Bambas in March and April disrupted the mine's copper concentrate exports and boosted prices. Other metals also lost ground in the Asian afternoon session, with Shanghai zinc hitting its lowest since February. "The trade side of the market is very much in 'stand aside mood' with little material being priced and it would seem the speculative side ... is going shorter and shorter," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 0.7% to $5,957 per tonne, its lowest since Jan. 25, and stood at $5,962 as of 0743 GMT. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 1.3% to 47,100 yuan ($6,816.21) a tonne, the lowest since Jan. 28, and closed on 47,160 yuan per tonne ($6,851.65). * ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $1,787, just above a two-year low. ShFE aluminium slid for a third day, slipping as much as 1% to 14,120 yuan, its lowest since May 10. * USD: The dollar found support near a 3-1/2-week high, keeping dollar-denominated metal prices under pressure. * BRAZIL: Albras aluminium smelter in Brazil, partly owned by Norsk Hydro, started to ramp up its output on Tuesday after a Brazilian federal court lifted production restrictions at the Alunorte alumina plant. "This is seen as negative (for prices) as it could lower the input cost for aluminium production," ANZ said in a note. * NICKEL: BHP Group on Wednesday said it plans to expand its nickel sulphide operations amid an expected boom in demand for the material in electric vehicle batteries. * VEDANTA: A year after Indian police killed 13 people protesting against pollution from a copper smelter in Thoothukudi, tensions within the community are still running high. * COLUMN: What soaring iron ore and faltering copper say about China: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were on shaky ground as earlier relief over Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0745 GMT Three month LME copper 5964.5 Most active ShFE copper 47160 Three month LME aluminium 1787.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14120 Three month LME zinc 2555.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20455 Three month LME lead 1803 Most active ShFE lead 16080 Three month LME nickel 11945 Most active ShFE nickel 97510 Three month LME tin 19370 Most active ShFE tin 144610 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 564.79 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 115.53 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 95.34 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1542.04 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2163.98 ($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Rashmi Aich and James Emmanuel)