METALS-Copper slips as trade tensions, rising U.S. rates weigh

* China stocks end lower on lean factory gate inflation * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds closing prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Tuesday amid lean factory-gate inflation data in China and nagging concerns about global growth, trade tensions and rising U.S. interest rates. Chinese stocks fell overnight after data showed factory-gate inflation in the world's top copper consumer had cooled for a third straight month in September. A degree of calm returned to battered global stock markets, although caution prevailed given tensions with Saudi Arabia, trade worries and concerns over a global growth slowdown. "Nothing positive has come along. Trade tensions (between the United States and China) could (go) into next year, oil prices are up and (U.S.) interest rates are rising," said William Adams, head of research at Fastmarkets. He added that while copper's supply-side fundamentals are strong, they will only start driving prices higher once the macro-economic headwinds subside, which is not on the cards in the near term. COPPER PRICE: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.4 percent at $6,215.50 tonne. The metal has been range-bound since mid-September but is down around 14 percent since its June peak. STEEL: The World Steel Association doubled its 2018 and 2019 forecasts for growth in global demand for the material used in sectors from cars to construction, but said trade tensions were clouding the market's outlook. "(Base metals) will continue to see choppy price action amidst ongoing macro uncertainty, although given the more bullish micro situation we look at price dips as buying opportunities," Marex Sepctron said in a note. The broker pointed to low warehouse inventories and said it is likely that "any ratchet higher in trade tensions (should) result in China resorting to infrastructure stimulus to support growth". COPPER PREMIUMS: Yangshan copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN have been hovering near $120 since late-September, levels last seen in 2015, indicating strong demand. COPPER PROJECTS: The world's biggest miner BHP has nearly doubled its stake in SolGold Plc <SOLG.L as it eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador. COPPER TAX: The Polish government is working on amending tax laws, which could lead to tax deductions of up to 5 percent on certain minerals. NICKEL: Major Brazilian mining company Vale will only make new investments in nickel if global prices rise to around $20,000 per tonne, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday. METAL PRICES: Aluminium ended up 0.4 percent at $2,034 a tonne, zinc closed up 0.3 percent at $2,606, lead ended down 0.9 percent at $2,065.50, tin closed up 0.3 percent at $19,200 while nickel ended down 0.2 percent at $12,595. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by David Evans/Keith Weir/Jane Merriman)