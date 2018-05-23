METALS-Copper slips as Trump curbs optimism over U.S.-China trade talks

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday, pulling back from the previous session's nearly one-month peak, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with recent trade talks between the United States and China. His comments on Tuesday came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the two countries had put the prospect of a trade war "on hold" while they work on a wider trade agreement, which helped revive appetite for riskier assets. COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $6,945 a tonne by 0143 GMT, after peaking at $6,999 on Tuesday, its loftiest since April 26. In Shanghai, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to a nearly one-month high of 52,180 yuan ($8,187) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London. GRASBERG: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world's second largest copper mine to Indonesia's Inalum for $3.5 billion. MARKETS: The dollar slipped after six straight days of gains as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and investors looked to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's May 1-2 meeting to be released later on Wednesday. Asian shares ticked higher but investors were on edge as Trump tempered optimism over progress made so far in trade talks between the world's two largest economies. LEAD: LME lead retreated from a 12-week high, down 0.9 percent to $2,452.50 a tonne, after what analysts said was a rally driven by Chinese speculators on Tuesday as they bet on potential supply shortages. In Shanghai, lead slipped 0.6 percent to 20,095 yuan per tonne, after hitting 20,465 yuan on Tuesday, its strongest since October 2017. NORTH KOREA TALKS: Trump also said there was a "substantial chance" his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons. FED SURVEY: U.S. households are feeling more stable, small businesses are making money and many expect to expand and hire in the coming year, signs of continued optimism in two key parts of the economy, the Federal Reserve reported in a pair of annual surveys. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI May 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI May 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI May 1400 U.S. New home sales Apr 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes from May 1-2 meeting BASE METALS PRICES 0202 GMT Three month LME copper 6945 Most active ShFE copper 51830 Three month LME aluminium 2266.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14605 Three month LME zinc 3052 Most active ShFE zinc 23605 Three month LME lead 2452.5 Most active ShFE lead 20095 Three month LME nickel 14560 Most active ShFE nickel 107760 Three month LME tin 20595 Most active ShFE tin 145930 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 254.34 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2200.31 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 483.91 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 124.43 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1556.86 ($1 = 6.3733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)