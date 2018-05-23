METALS-Copper slips as Trump curbs optimism over U.S.-China trade talks

(Adds analyst comment and nickel; updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday, pulling back from the previous session's nearly one-month peak, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with recent trade talks between the United States and China. His comments on Tuesday came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the two countries had put the prospect of a trade war "on hold" while they work on a wider trade agreement, which helped revive appetite for riskier assets. "The shifting sands of trade talks between U.S. and China is likely to see commodities remain volatile," ANZ analysts said in a note. COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $6,944 a tonne by 0236 GMT, after peaking at $6,999 on Tuesday, its loftiest since April 26. In Shanghai, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to a nearly one-month high of 52,180 yuan ($8,186) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London. GRASBERG: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world's second largest copper mine to Indonesia's Inalum for $3.5 billion. LEAD: LME lead retreated from a 12-week high, down 0.8 percent to $2,454 a tonne, after what analysts said was a rally driven by Chinese speculators on Tuesday as they bet on potential supply shortages. In Shanghai, lead slipped 0.5 percent to 20,120 yuan per tonne, after hitting 20,465 yuan on Tuesday, its strongest since October 2017. NICKEL: LME nickel fell 1.2 percent to $14,600 a tonne after recent gains. Nickel remains the best performer among base metals, with a year-to-date gain of more than 14 percent. LME nickel stockpiles are the lowest since 2014, underlining a deficit in the metal used for stainless steel. "Sentiment has been buoyed by strong demand from the stainless steel sector, as well as growing demand from the electric vehicle market," ANZ analysts said. MARKETS: The dollar slipped after six straight days of gains as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and investors looked to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's May 1-2 meeting to be released later on Wednesday. Asian shares ticked higher. NORTH KOREA TALKS: Trump said there was a "substantial chance" his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons. BASE METALS PRICES 0236 GMT Three month LME copper 6944 Most active ShFE copper 51830 Three month LME aluminium 2269 Most active ShFE aluminium 14615 Three month LME zinc 3057.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23640 Three month LME lead 2454 Most active ShFE lead 20120 Three month LME nickel 14600 Most active ShFE nickel 108000 Three month LME tin 20595 Most active ShFE tin 145970 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 271.1 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2201.86 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 487.67 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 135.23 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1727.63 ($1 = 6.3741 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)