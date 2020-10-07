METALS-Copper slips as Trump ends stimulus deal talks

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations with the U.S. Congress on a large coronavirus stimulus bill.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a U.S. stimulus bill would have supported a recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1% to $6,458 a tonne by 0145 GMT, while nickel eased 0.3% to $14,480 a tonne, zinc dropped 1% to $2,338.50 a tonne and lead declined 0.3% to $1,775.50 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Tesla Inc is in talks with BHP Group about a nickel supply deal, Bloomberg News reported.

* LME cash aluminium was last at a discount of $25.50 a tonne over the three-month contract CMAL0-3, its smallest since July 2 as LME inventories MALSTX-TOTAL fell to their lowest since May 18 at 1.43 million tonnes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were set to open lower, weighed down by a weaker Wall Street finish after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package with a tweet.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

PRICES

