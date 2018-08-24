METALS-Copper slips as U.S-China talks end, heads for best week in 4

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged down in early Asian trade on Friday, moving lower for a third straight session due to a stronger dollar and after U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of trade talks without any major breakthroughs. London Metal Exchange copper is still on course to end the week 0.7 percent higher, which would mark its first weekly jump since the week ended Jul. 27, as the trade talks fuelled optimism. The metal remains down 5.2 percent this month on concerns the U.S.-China trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals and is heading for its worst month since August 2016. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.2 percent at $5,977 a tonne by 0144 GMT, extending a 0.3 percent dip in the previous session. * SHFE: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.3 percent to 48,390 yuan ($7,039.57) a tonne and on course for a weekly gain of 1.1 percent. * TRADE TALKS: China and the United States had a constructive and candid exchange over trade issues, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead was the top performer in the base metals complex, rising as much as 2.3 percent to a two-week high of 18,205 yuan a tonne on concerns over tight stocks, while zinc added around 1 percent. * LEAD: Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd , said on Thursday that lead smelting at its Trail, British Columbia facility was suspended for a fourth day due to wildfires in the province. * COLUMN: U.S. disrupts aluminium supply chain, but not where it counts: Andy Home For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and edged down in early trade on Friday, but the dollar was buoyant after ending a long losing run ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Durable goods Jul 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0144 GMT Three month LME copper 5977 Most active ShFE copper 48390 Three month LME aluminium 2065.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14720 Three month LME zinc 2458 Most active ShFE zinc 20850 Three month LME lead 2063.5 Most active ShFE lead 18110 Three month LME nickel 13320 Most active ShFE nickel 110020 Three month LME tin 19095 Most active ShFE tin 145370 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 681.87 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1698.13 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 612.16 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 708.04 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2650.6 ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)