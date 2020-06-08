METALS-Copper slips but central bank liquidity curbs losses

* Copper faces major upside resistance at Fibonacci level

* Premium for cash over 3-month tin above $200 a tonne (Adds official prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday as funds and traders took profits on long positions, but central bank liquidity and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China, reinforced by falling stocks in Shanghai, limited losses.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.2% at $5,678.5 a tonne in official rings. Earlier, the metal used widely in the power and construction industries touched $5,696.5, close to the three-month high of 5,698 hit on Friday.

“Central banks are providing a lot of liquidity, some of which is finding its way to copper and other industrial metals,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. “There are some concerns about demand, but the recovery story in China still looks good, companies are still destocking.”

LIQUIDITY: Central banks have slashed interest rates in recent months, provided unprecedented amounts of stimulus to help soften the blow to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic and to keep markets functioning. INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH at 139,913 tonnes compare with 380,085 tonnes in the middle of March.

Copper stock in LME registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL at 237,900 are down 15% since the middle of May. Traders say much of the draw on LME stocks is headed for China, where prices are higher.

TECHNICALS: If copper manages to sustain levels above the 200-day moving average at $5,655, next major resistance comes in at Fibonacci retracement level $5,880. Strong support at $5,410, the 100-day moving average.

SPREAD: The premium for the cash over the three-month CMSN0-3 tin contract is at a one-year high around $216 a tonne, on concern about historically low stocks on the LME market MSNSTX-TOTAL.

Three-month tin was 0.1% lower at $16,530.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium was up 0.3% at $1,596 a tonne, zinc slid 1.8% to $2,015, lead ceded 1.1% to $1,755 and nickel gained 0.1% to $13,010.