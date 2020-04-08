METALS-Copper slips from 3-week high on demand worry

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated on Wednesday from a near three-week high hit in the previous session, as the spreading new coronavirus pandemic continued to dampen demand outlook for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 0.8% to $4,998.50 a tonne by 0156 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell 0.4% to 40,470 yuan ($5,727.18) a tonne.

Earlier this week, investors took solace from signs of a slowdown in virus death tolls in hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain.

But sentiment took a hit again when Spain reported higher deaths cases for the first time in five days on Tuesday and the U.S. state of New York saw its single-highest daily loss of life.

Meanwhile, France became the fourth country to register more than 10,000 deaths from the virus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: South Africa’s strict lockdown has caused miners to divert copper from the country’s ports to others in Africa, with Dar es Salaam the clear winner.

* GLENCORE: Glencore’s Zambian unit Mopani Copper Mines said it would shutter its mines on Wednesday following disruption from the pandemic and low copper prices.

* FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc said three employees at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico had tested positive for COVID-19.

* OTHER PRICES: LME nickel dipped 0.5% to $11,410 a tonne, zinc declined 0.5% to $1,914 a tonne and lead fell 1% to $1,719 a tonne, while aluminium was unchanged at $1,477.50 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE aluminium fell 0.8% to 11,540 yuan a tonne, nickel eased 0.2% to 93,360 yuan a tonne, zinc dropped 1% to 15,685 yuan a tonne and lead was down 0.7% to 13,775 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks stepped back after two sessions of sharp gains as investors turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee will release

minutes from March 15 meeting

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 7.0663 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)