METALS-Copper slips from near 8-month high as base metals rally fades

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Tuesday as investors awaited their next cue, after a rally driven by signs of dwindling stocks and progress in U.S.-China trade talks had seen prices rise for eight of the past nine sessions. Copper touched a near eight-month high on Monday, rising above $6,500 a tonne for the first time this year after U.S. President Donald Trump deferred a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese goods. "I think maybe there's some profit taking. Investors wanted to wait for some news flow going forward," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities. Despite the "slight pullback," there has been no real change in momentum for copper so far, Lau said, noting that top consumer China had imported and stockpiled a lot of metal before the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this month. If China's copper demand picks up at pace post-holiday and there are further supply constraints in Indonesia and Peru, prices will see more support, Lau added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.2 percent to $6,466 a tonne by 0729 GMT, after ending fractionally higher in the previous session, when it hit $6,540 a tonne, the highest since July 4. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at 50,190 yuan ($7,497.09) a tonne. * COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL available to the market fell by 6,350 tonnes to 33,450 tonnes, the lowest level since August 2005. * PERU: Chinese miner MMG Ltd said on Monday it will have to delay some shipments of copper concentrate from Matarani Port in Peru due to a blockade by an indigenous community of a road used to transport copper from the company's Las Bambas mine. * TECHNICALS: LME copper may break a resistance at $6,525 per tonne and rise to $6,662 in a week, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis. * OTHER METALS: Base metals were lower across the board, with zinc and lead falling furthest. Zinc, used to galvanise steel, shed 0.8 percent in Shanghai and was down 0.6 percent in London. * For the top stories n metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares lost steam after scaling a five-month high as investors waited to see if Washington and Beijing can clinch a trade deal. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0730 GMT Three month LME copper 6468.5 Most active ShFE copper 50190 Three month LME aluminium 1902 Most active ShFE aluminium 13695 Three month LME zinc 2701 Most active ShFE zinc 21700 Three month LME lead 2069.5 Most active ShFE lead 17025 Three month LME nickel 12950 Most active ShFE nickel 101890 Three month LME tin 21670 Most active ShFE tin 151550 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -131.26 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1100.05 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 113.53 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 428.2 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 5346.43 ($1 = 6.6946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)