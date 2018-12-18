METALS-Copper slips on growth fears, signs of rising supply

(Adds comment, updates prices) MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as concerns that global trade ructions would cool economic growth were compounded by signs of rising supply, but low inventory levels limited losses. Growth concerns have been weighing on the industrial metals sector, including copper, ANZ analysts wrote in a note, adding that prices had been knocked by news that Vedanta Ltd was closer to being allowed to restart its 400,000 tonnes per year copper smelter in India. "The market is focused on an upcoming economic policy meeting in China, with expectations of further stimulus to domestic growth," the bank added, referring to the Central Economic Work Conference taking place in Beijing. China's refined copper output rose by 7.6 percent year-on- year to 768,000 tonnes in November, its highest level since June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.1 percent to $6,114.50 a tonne as of 0350 GMT. The most-traded February contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4 percent to 48,930 yuan ($7,100.36) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * CHINA ECONOMY: China should lower next year's growth target to 6.0-6.5 percent as headwinds, including a trade dispute with the United States, increases risks for the economy, according to government advisers' recommendations to top leaders who will meet to map out the 2019 economic agenda. * TRADE: The United States has welcomed Chinese concessions since the two declared a trade war truce in early December, but trade experts and people familiar with negotiations say Beijing needs to do far more to meet U.S. demands for long-term change in how China does business. * COPPER STOCKS: Offering price support to copper, stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL on the LME are sitting at 121,800 tonnes, having last week dipped below 120,000 to the least in more than a decade, even as stricter regulation and costs have encouraged some owners of metal to hold their stocks off exchange. * LEAD PRODUCTION: China's lead output in November rose by 18.3 pct year on year to 484,000 tonnes, the highest monthly total in records going back to 1995. * NICKEL: The global nickel market deficit widened to 19,600 tonnes in October from the previous month's revised deficit of 9,000 tonnes, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets slumped on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year. PRICES 0352 GMT Three month LME copper 6114.5 Most active ShFE copper 48930 Three month LME aluminium 1941.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13750 Three month LME zinc 2557 Most active ShFE zinc 21020 Three month LME lead 1933 Most active ShFE lead 18235 Three month LME nickel 10995 Most active ShFE nickel 90540 Three month LME tin 19260 Most active ShFE tin 146230 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 149.95 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1650.47 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 132.35 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1691.93 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1670.95 ($1 = 6.8912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Rashmi Aich)