METALS-Copper slips on rising U.S.-China tensions

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as rising tensions between the United States and China stoked concerns of tit-for-tat retaliation between the world’s two biggest economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $6,468 a tonne by 0105 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1% to 51,900 yuan ($7,415.56) a tonne.

China is considering ordering the closure of the U.S. consulate in the central city of Wuhan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, after Washington told Beijing to shut its consulate in Houston, Texas.

* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $1,685.50 a tonne, nickel declined 0.2% to $13,105 a tonne while ShFE nickel dropped 1.9% to 105,260 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead decreased 1.4% to 14,870 yuan a tonne.

* NICKEL: Indonesia state miner PT Aneka Tambang produced ferronickel containing 6,447 tonnes of nickel in the second quarter, down 0.6% year-on-year, and sold ferronickel containing 6,867 tonnes of nickel, up 14% annually.

* CHINA LEAD: Chinese domestic prices of secondary lead SMM-LD-REF rose to a one-week high at 14,875 yuan a tonne, SMM data showed.

* COPPER SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month copper CMCU0-3 rose to $17-a-tonne premium, a level unseen since March 2019, due to falling copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL and large holdings of warrants and cash contracts.

* Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes.

