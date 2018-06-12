METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar; Escondida still in focus

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper slid for the first time in eight days on Tuesday, while London copper continued to lose ground as the dollar strengthened and BHP responded to a proposal from unionised workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and can weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1 percent to 53,730 yuan ($8,386) a tonne and was trading down 0.8 percent at 0144 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped as much as 0.8 percent to $7,196 a tonne. It was trading lower for a third day after hitting a 4-1/2-year high of $7,348 on Thursday. * ESCONDIDA: Global miner BHP, said on Monday it had responded to the latest contract proposal from unionized workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, triggering a new round of talks that could last a month or more. * USD: The dollar edged up to a three-week high against the yen on Tuesday, elevated by hopes that the closely watched U.S.-North Korea summit can pave the way towards a reduction in tensions between the two old foes. {nL4N1TE08C] * CANADA: The Canadian province of Quebec will offer C$100 million ($77 million) in loans and guarantees on loans to steel and aluminium companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, the province's economy minister said on Monday. * VALE: Brazil's Vale on Monday unveiled a $690 million financing to expand a Canadian nickel mine, agreeing to sell unmined cobalt from Voisey's Bay as a booming electric vehicle market propels demand for the critical battery ingredient. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated U.S.-Korea summit, which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism May 1230 U.S. Consumer prices May 1500 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI May U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0139 GMT Three month LME copper 7211 Most active ShFE copper 53800 Three month LME aluminium 2308 Most active ShFE aluminium 14925 Three month LME zinc 3183.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24400 Three month LME lead 2484.5 Most active ShFE lead 20525 Three month LME nickel 15235 Most active ShFE nickel 114930 Three month LME tin 21030 Most active ShFE tin 151800 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -20.63 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2288.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 199.01 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 646.72 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -908.44 ($1 = 6.4070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)