METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar; Escondida still in focus

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices slid for the first time in eight days on Tuesday, while London copper continued to lose ground as the dollar strengthened and BHP responded to a proposal from unionised workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile. London copper prices had propelled to a 4-1/2-year high last week on fears of a strike at Escondida. In a statement on Monday, BHP said it was ready to discuss the "different points of interest" and hoped for a "mutually beneficial agreement" after the copper mine's union called for a salary increase of 5 percent and a one-time bonus of $34,000. Copper investors "remain cautious, with the continued closure of Vedanta's Tuticorin smelter in India as well as the potential for strike action at Escondida," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1 percent to 53,730 yuan ($8,391.51) a tonne, and was trading down 0.6 percent at the mid-session interval. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped as much as 0.8 percent to $7,196 a tonne, before clawing its way back up to $7,230, as of 0532 GMT. It was trading lower for a third session after hitting a 4-1/2-year high of $7,348 on Thursday. * USD: The dollar edged up to a three-week high against the yen on Tuesday, elevated by hopes that the closely watched U.S.-North Korea summit can pave the way towards a reduction in tensions between the two old foes. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and can weigh on prices. * IVANHOE: A unit of Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC Ltd will buy a near 20 percent stake in Canada's Ivanhoe Mines for about C$723 million ($555 million), the companies said on Monday. * CANADA: The Canadian province of Quebec will offer C$100 million ($77 million) in loans and guarantees on loans to steel and aluminium companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, the province's economy minister said on Monday. * VALE: Brazil's Vale on Monday unveiled a $690 million financing to expand a Canadian nickel mine, agreeing to sell unmined cobalt from Voisey's Bay as a booming electric vehicle market propels demand for the critical battery ingredient. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The dollar jumped to a three-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated U.S.-Korea summit, which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment June 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism May 1230 U.S. Consumer prices May 1500 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI May U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0532 GMT Three month LME copper 7232 Most active ShFE copper 53950 Three month LME aluminium 2314.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14930 Three month LME zinc 3195 Most active ShFE zinc 24400 Three month LME lead 2491 Most active ShFE lead 20535 Three month LME nickel 15340 Most active ShFE nickel 115760 Three month LME tin 21025 Most active ShFE tin 151940 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 4.65 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2327.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 127.11 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 634.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -824.3 ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)