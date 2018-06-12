FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar; Escondida still in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices slid for
the first time in eight days on Tuesday, while London copper
continued to lose ground as the dollar strengthened and BHP
responded to a proposal from unionised workers at its Escondida
copper mine in Chile. 
   London copper prices had propelled to a 4-1/2-year high last
week on fears of a strike at Escondida. In a statement on
Monday, BHP said it was ready to discuss the "different points
of interest" and hoped for a "mutually beneficial agreement"
after the copper mine's union called for a salary increase of 5
percent and a one-time bonus of $34,000.
    Copper investors "remain cautious, with the continued
closure of Vedanta's Tuticorin smelter in India as well as the
potential for strike action at Escondida," ANZ wrote in a note. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1 percent to
53,730 yuan ($8,391.51) a tonne, and was trading down 0.6
percent at the mid-session interval.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped as much as 0.8 percent to $7,196 a
tonne, before clawing its way back up to $7,230, as of 0532 GMT.
It was trading lower for a third session after hitting a
4-1/2-year high of $7,348 on Thursday.
    * USD: The dollar edged up to a three-week high against the
yen on Tuesday, elevated by hopes that the closely watched
U.S.-North Korea summit can pave the way towards a reduction in
tensions between the two old foes. A stronger greenback makes
dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other
currencies and can weigh on prices.
    * IVANHOE: A unit of Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC
Ltd will buy a near 20 percent stake in Canada's
Ivanhoe Mines for about C$723 million ($555 million),
the companies said on Monday.     
    * CANADA: The Canadian province of Quebec will offer C$100
million ($77 million) in loans and guarantees on loans to steel
and aluminium companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, the
province's economy minister said on Monday.
    * VALE: Brazil's Vale on Monday unveiled a $690
million financing to expand a Canadian nickel mine, agreeing to
sell unmined cobalt from Voisey's Bay as a booming electric
vehicle market propels demand for the critical battery
ingredient.
    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The dollar jumped to a three-week top on Tuesday while
Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a
positive outcome from a highly anticipated U.S.-Korea summit,
which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the
Korean peninsula.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0900  Germany    ZEW economic sentiment June
    1000  U.S.    NFIB business optimism May
    1230  U.S.        Consumer prices May
    1500  U.S.      Cleveland Fed CPI May
          U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting    
   
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0532 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        7232
 Most active ShFE copper                      53950
 Three month LME aluminium                   2314.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14930
 Three month LME zinc                          3195
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24400
 Three month LME lead                          2491
 Most active ShFE lead                        20535
 Three month LME nickel                       15340
 Most active ShFE nickel                     115760
 Three month LME tin                          21025
 Most active ShFE tin                        151940
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3       4.65
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2327.24
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     127.11
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     634.52
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     -824.3
 ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
