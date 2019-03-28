METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar, eyes trade talks

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, while investors awaited news from U.S.-China trade talks restarting in Beijing. A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighs on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $6,321.50 a tonne by 0204 GMT, after eking out a 0.1 percent gain in the previous session. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 48,330 yuan ($7,172) a tonne. * TC/RCs: The 10-member China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) will meet in Shanghai on Thursday to determine floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter. * COPPER: CSPT member Jiangxi Copper Co, said on Wednesday 2018 net profit rose 52.4 percent year on year as a hedging gain boosted its bottom line in a poor year for copper prices. * USD: The dollar rose on Thursday as many of its peers weakened after more central banks opted to shift to a dovish policy stance in the wake of deteriorating economic prospects. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc rose as much as 1.4 percent to 22,615 yuan a tonne, extending the one-year high it hit on Wednesday as LME zinc stocks MZN-STX fell to just 55,225 tonnes. In London, zinc, nickel and aluminium were all down 0.6 percent, while lead nudged up 0.5 percent. * NICKEL: Indonesia's nickel-related industries such as the production of stainless steel and battery materials are set to surpass the value of its second-biggest export earner, palm oil, in the next 10 to 15 years, its investment board chief said on Wednesday. * VALE: Brazilian iron ore miner Vale on Wednesday announced a series of writedowns and provisions related to the Brumadinho tailings dam collapse that killed some 300 people two months ago, saying there would be an affect on future results. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets were painted red as recession concerns sent bond yields spiralling lower across the globe, overshadowing central bank attempts to calm frayed nerves. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0203 GMT Three month LME copper 6317.5 Most active ShFE copper 48340 Three month LME aluminium 1899 Most active ShFE aluminium 13700 Three month LME zinc 2870 Most active ShFE zinc 22505 Three month LME lead 2017.5 Most active ShFE lead 16800 Three month LME nickel 12990 Most active ShFE nickel 100780 Three month LME tin 21285 Most active ShFE tin 146450 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -986.97 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1100.58 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -571.07 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 589.91 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3042.56 ($1 = 6.7383 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)