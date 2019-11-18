METALS-Copper slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade war

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl * Nickel slips to lowest since Aug. 7 (Updates with prices lower) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices ended lower on Monday in response to doubts over whether a U.S.-China trade deal can be reached soon, possibly prolonging pressure on global growth and metals demand. A CNBC report said Beijing was pessimistic about reaching a trade deal with Washington because U.S. President Donald Trump was reluctant to roll back some tariffs. "A lot of the optimism over the last few weeks regarding a quick end to the trade war seems to have petered out," said Capital Economics analyst Keiran Clancy. "We are still probably a long way off from a comprehensive trade deal and irrespective of that global growth is going to remain muted for the rest of the year and keep a lid on metals prices." Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended 0.3% lower at $5,830 a tonne. The metal, used in power and construction, shed 1.3% last week. CHINA STIMULUS: Helping to support prices was China's move to unexpectedly cut its lending rate as growth in the world's second-largest economy was cooled by the protracted trade war. China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 24 million tonnes this year. GLOBAL GROWTH: The World Trade Organization said growth in global goods trade is expected to remain "below trend" in the fourth quarter amid tensions and rising tariffs in key sectors. HUAWEI: Sources told Reuters that the Trump administration was set to issue a 90-day extension of a licence on Monday allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies . CHINA INVESTMENT: Foreign direct investment in China rose 6.6% from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan ($107.58 billion) in the first 10 months of the year and is expected to remain stable over the full year, the commerce ministry said. COPPER OUTPUT: China's October refined copper output rose 17.9% year-on-year to a record high of 868,000 tonnes. Production of lead, zinc and alumina also increased. NICKEL STUDY: Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency has begun a preliminary study of the country's nickel smelting sector, an agency official said on Monday, after a miners' association accused big nickel smelters of conducting a cartel. RUSAL: Russian aluminium group Rusal has faced tough negotiations with clients over 2020 supply contracts as trade wars and an economic slowdown have created a "buyer's market" for the metal, its sales director said. ALUMINIUM INVENTORIES: Aluminium inventories in LME-approved warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL jumped 91,075 tonnes or 8.6% to 1.2 million tonnes. Stock levels have risen about 22% since Nov. 12 and are being delivered to warehouses in Malysia and Singapore. PRICES: Aluminium was down 1% at $1,738 a tonne, zinc fell 1.5% to $2,344, lead touched its lowest since Aug. 8 and ended down 2.2% at $1,953.50, tin slipped 0.2% to $16,060, while nickel ended 0.9% lower at $14,848, after touching its lowest in more than three months. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by Chizu Nomiyama/Louise Heavens/Jane Merriman)