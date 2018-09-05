METALS-Copper snaps 5-day losing streak as dollar steadies

* China-U.S. trade tensions escalate as deadline looms

* Nickel hits lowest since January, zinc hits two-week low

* GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts, updates prices, adds context/quote; changes dateline)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Wednesday after five straight days of losses as a dollar rally paused, but gains were firmly capped by persistent fears over escalating trade tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China.

A public comment period on the possibility of fresh U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods ends on Thursday, with expectations that the additional levies will be imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dollar has benefited from these tensions, though it steadied on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session, making dollar-priced metals less costly for non-U.S. investors.

“The metals complex is focusing on how trade wars damage demand and that’s why prices are largely falling, but trade wars will do more to disrupt supply chains that to hurt demand,” said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at ETF Securities.

“The cost of bringing (metals) into the United States is rising, so that’s price positive for metals (there). Equally for China or Europe who are applying higher tariffs, they also face higher (metals) costs.”

* COPPER PRICES: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.7 percent at $5,855 a tonne at 1011 GMT, having lost 2.5 percent in the previous session.

* COPPER TECHNICALS: Open interest in Shanghai copper hit its highest since July 18 on Tuesday, as futures brokerages added a total of 3,047 lots to their short positions on the most-traded October contract.

* OTHER METALS: Stainless steelmaking ingredient nickel traded up 0.2 percent to $12,500 a tonne, having hit its lowest since January at $12,360, while zinc, used to galvanise steel, was flat at $2,415, having hit a two-week low.

* STEEL: The most active steel rebar future on the Shanghai Futures Exchange notched up its ninth day of losses out of the past 11 sessions as worries lingered about slowing demand in the world’s top producer.

* ALUMINA: A vote by striking workers at Alcoa’s giant west Australian operations will close on Thursday, with the union anticipating a strong “no” vote that could prolong the four-week old strike.

* ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: “Negotiations of the next quarterly premium on aluminium in Japan have begun with a producer making a lower offer than in the current quarter, (reflecting) the relatively high aluminium stocks currently kept in Japanese ports,” said Commerzbank in a note.

“Japanese aluminium consumers are also less worried that U.S. sanctions against (Rusal) will result in supply bottlenecks.”