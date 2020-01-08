METALS-Copper steadies after Iran missile attack; low stocks lend support

(Adds comment, details and updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - London copper steadied after an early dip on Wednesday, lifted by low inventories and tight supplies amid concerns about any impact from Iran's strike on U.S. forces, while a weaker dollar also supported prices. Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the region. The base metals complex initially tracked equity markets lower as investors switched into safe-haven assets such as gold, but subsequently clawed back ground. "So far the metals have reacted to the news ... without too much drama," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. "But it is very much a case of the markets in general holding their metaphoric breath until we find out what, if any, response the (United States) will make," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 0.6% to $6,115 a tonne before recovering to trade up 0.1% at 6,155.50, as of 0231 GMT. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.1% to 48,810 yuan ($7,022.01) a tonne. * STOCKS: LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL of just 140,925 tonnes, the lowest since March, were limiting any price fall. * CHILE: Copper output slumped at Chile's state miner Codelco and BHP's sprawling Escondida mine in November, according to Chile state copper agency Cochilco, amid a turbulent month of riots and mass protests. * GOLD: Bullion prices surged more than 2% on Wednesday, crossing the key $1,600 mark, as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal. * USD: The dollar index fell by 0.1% to 96.886. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. * COPPER: The copper price is unlikely to rebound in 2020 even if Sino-U.S. trade tensions subside, the head of Chile mining trade union Sonami said. * OTHER METALS: Nickel fell as much as 1.2% and tin was down 0.4%, but lead, zinc and aluminium all edged higher. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields tumbled, while the yen, gold and oil shot higher following the Iran attacks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Nov 0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec 0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Dec 1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Dec PRICES 0234 GMT Three month LME copper 6153.5 Most active ShFE copper 48810 Three month LME aluminium 1819.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14070 Three month LME zinc 2350 Most active ShFE zinc 18325 Three month LME lead 1908.5 Most active ShFE lead 14825 Three month LME nickel 13795 Most active ShFE nickel 108270 Three month LME tin 16935 Most active ShFE tin 135460 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 531.67 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -353.86 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -339.88 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -616.5 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -2217.94 3 ($1 = 6.9510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Michael Perry and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)