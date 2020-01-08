METALS-Copper steadies after Iran missile attack; low stocks lend support

Company News
    BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - London copper steadied after an
early dip on Wednesday, lifted by low inventories and tight
supplies amid concerns about any impact from Iran's strike on
U.S. forces, while a weaker dollar also supported prices. 
    Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq on
Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose
killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war
in the region.
    The base metals complex initially tracked equity markets
lower as investors switched into safe-haven assets such as gold,
but subsequently clawed back ground.
    "So far the metals have reacted to the news ... without too
much drama," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote
in a note. 
    "But it is very much a case of the markets in general
holding their metaphoric breath until we find out what, if any,
response the (United States) will make," he added.      
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 fell as much as 0.6% to $6,115 a tonne before recovering
to trade up 0.1% at 6,155.50, as of 0231 GMT. The most-traded
March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.1% to 48,810 yuan ($7,022.01) a tonne.
    * STOCKS: LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL of just 140,925
tonnes, the lowest since March, were limiting any price fall.
    * CHILE: Copper output slumped at Chile's state miner
Codelco and BHP's sprawling Escondida mine in November,
according to Chile state copper agency Cochilco, amid a
turbulent month of riots and mass protests.
    * GOLD: Bullion prices surged more than 2% on Wednesday,
crossing the key $1,600 mark, as investors sought cover in the
safe-haven metal.
    * USD: The dollar index fell by 0.1% to 96.886. A
weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for
holders of other currencies and can support prices.
    * COPPER: The copper price is unlikely to rebound in 2020
even if Sino-U.S. trade tensions subside, the head of Chile
mining trade union Sonami said.       
    * OTHER METALS: Nickel fell as much as 1.2% and tin
 was down 0.4%, but lead, zinc and
aluminium all edged higher.
            
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields tumbled, while the
yen, gold and oil shot higher following the Iran attacks.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700   Germany    Industrial Orders MM      Nov
0745   France     Reserve Assets Total      Dec
0830   UK         Halifax House Prices MM   Dec
1000   EU         Consumer Confid. Final    Dec
           
    PRICES
                                         0234 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6153.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    48810
 Three month LME aluminium                 1819.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14070
 Three month LME zinc                        2350
 Most active ShFE zinc                      18325
 Three month LME lead                      1908.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      14825
 Three month LME nickel                     13795
 Most active ShFE nickel                   108270
 Three month LME tin                        16935
 Most active ShFE tin                      135460
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc    531.67
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc   -353.86
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc   -339.88
                              3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc    -616.5
                              3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc  -2217.94
                              3          
  
    ($1 = 6.9510 Chinese yuan)

