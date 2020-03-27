METALS-Copper steadies near 4-year lows as supply shutdowns mount

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices stabilised close to 4-year lows on Friday as disruption to supply caused by shutdowns of mines and shipping routes began to offset the huge hit to demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

Benchmark copper was down 0.1% at $4,800 a tonne at 1158 GMT on Friday and roughly unchanged this week.

The metal used in power and construction last week suffered its biggest weekly loss since 2011 — down 11% — and touched $4,371, the lowest since January 2016.

Prices have fallen more than 20% so far in 2020.

South Africa shut its ports on Thursday and mines have stopped or slowed work in many countries.

“The supply shock is something that is underestimated or underappreciated in the market,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

He said demand may also begin to rebound in China — which consumes half the world’s copper — as it unwinds its coronavirus containment measures, and that prices should rise over the next three months.

CORONAVIRUS: Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States and Europe, shutting down large parts of the economy, but China is slowly returning to work.

STIMULUS: Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy.

DOLLAR: The dollar saw its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade, easing the pressure on base metals that become costlier for non-U.S. buyers when the dollar is strong.

SURPLUS: A slide in copper demand as manufacturing is disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak is expected to fuel a surplus this year of up to a million tonnes, analysts said earlier this week.

SUPPLY SHUTDOWNS: But more of the supply chain is shutting down, with the closure of ports in South Africa for 21 days affecting shipments from countries that produce a tenth of global copper supply, and Glencore the latest in a long list of companies to suspend or slow some operations.

PERU: Freeport-McMoRan said it was in talks with the Peruvian government to conduct limited operations at its giant Cerro Verde copper mine.

SHFE STOCKS: Stocks of copper, aluminium, zinc and lead in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell, with lead inventories plunging to the lowest since December 2018.

Analysts said this did not necessarily mean Chinese demand for all these metals is catching up with supply.

CHALCO: Chinese aluminium producer Chalco played down the impact of the coronavirus and said its output fell 9% in 2019.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.5% at $1,543 a tonne, zinc rose 1% to $1,878, nickel gained 0.5% to $11,270, lead rose 1.4% to $1,708 and tin was 0.3% higher at $14,310.

All but aluminium were on course for weekly gains after large falls the previous week.