METALS-Copper steady amid strong Chinese data, dollar

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Copper was steady on Wednesday following two losing sessions as a stronger dollar offset upbeat Chinese home sales data.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was traded at a steady $6,808 after falling by more than 1 percent on Tuesday. Copper, used in power and construction, is down 1.8 percent so far this week.

“We have had some decent data from Chinese new home sales which were the strongest growth for about six months and that’s pretty positive,” said ING analyst Oliver Nugent.

“For the most part the likes of copper are bouncing from the sell-off yesterday but (it’s) very sideways trading.”

CHINA: China’s new home prices rose in April with an increasing number of smaller cities driving broader growth, pointing to a resilient construction market which is a key industry for industrial metals.

DOLLAR: The dollar index added 0.3 percent to trade at its highest in 2018, capping gains in commodities priced in the greenback.

NORTH KOREA: North Korea cancelled high-level talks with Seoul, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States, breaking from several months of easing relations on the peninsula. This weighed on risk sentiment.

INVENTORIES: Headline copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses sit at 290,825 tonnes after falling 525 tonnes. This is slightly higher than the January low touched last week. MCUSTX-TOTAL

ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose about 9 percent to 267,100 tonnes by the end of April from the previous month, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday.

LITHIUM: China’s Tianqi Lithium is nearing a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Chile’s Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, one of the world’s biggest lithium producers, for about $4.3 billion.

RUSAL INSIGHT: On April 23, the U.S. Treasury eased restrictions on billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium company Rusal. Instead of barring Rusal from international markets, which is what the United States originally intended to do, the Treasury suggested it might lift the sanctions altogether.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE: The United States is seeking to make a trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said as bilateral talks between the world’s two economic powerhouses resume in Washington this week.

BAUXITE: Operations at Societe Miniere de Boke’s bauxite mine in Guinea have restarted following a nearly two-week strike that caused a halt in production of the aluminium ore, the company’s managing director said on Wednesday.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.6 percent at $2,312 per tonne in official rings, lead was bid 0.6 percent lower at $2,333, zinc was flat at $3,062, tin was down 0.4 percent to $20,800 while nickel was bid 0.2 percent higher at $14,450.