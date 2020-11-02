METALS-Copper steady as Chinese manufacturing data supports

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices held steady on Monday as a boost to demand expectations from Chinese manufacturing data was offset by a firmer dollar while the market also awaits the U.S. presidential election.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded up 0.1% at $6,725 a tonne in official rings. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries are down about 4% since hitting a 28-month high above $7,000 last week.

“China dominates copper demand, economic activity is back to normal, so more stimulus is unlikely. It would be difficult to justify higher prices,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

“The U.S. election, depending on who wins, could be positive for sentiment. But it (the United States) consumes less than 10% of the global total, it wouldn’t move the needle in terms of demand from infrastructure investment.”

MANUFACTURING: Activity in China’s factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October as domestic demand surged, adding momentum to an economy that is quickly recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

DOLLAR: A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could subdue demand and prices.

ELECTION: U.S. President Donald Trump is trailing rival Joe Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday’s election.

But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Trump could still piece together the votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.

CORONAVIRUS: Industrial metals are also under pressure from new rounds of coronavirus-driven lockdowns which threaten global economic recovery and demand.

ALUMINIUM: Worries about nearby supplies on the LME market have narrowed the discount for cash metal over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 to its lowest since December 2019.

Behind this concern is a large holding of aluminium warrants <0#LME-WHL> and a 30-39% long futures position for November settlement.

Three-month aluminium was down 0.5% at $1,839.5.

OTHER METALS: Zinc gained 0.5% to $2,536.5, lead slid 1.7% to $1,789.5, tin was flat at $17,725 and nickel was little changed at $15,148. (Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Goodman )