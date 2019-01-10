METALS-Copper steady as Sino-U.S. trade talks rally fades

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - London copper was little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday as the red metal sought to cling on to gains made from optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $5,956 a tonne, as of 0200 GMT, after ending 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 47,500 yuan ($6,974.01) a tonne. * TRADE: China's commerce ministry said on Thursday trade talks with the United States this week were extensive and detailed, and established a foundation for the resolution of each others' concerns. * GRASBERG: Copper concentrate exports from Indonesia's Grasberg mine, the world's second-largest copper mine, are forecast to plunge this year because of a lag in output as operations move from open pit to underground mining, a government official said on Wednesday. * OTHER METALS: The base complex was mixed, with London nickel down 0.1 percent and zinc losing 0.4 percent. LME aluminium climbed 0.1 percent and tin , which rose above $20,000 for the first time in over six months on Wednesday, added another 0.2 percent to $20,100 a tonne, its highest since June 26, on concerns of tight supply. * ALUMINA: Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro aims to resume full production at its Alunorte alumina plant in Brazil within weeks or months, although the process still remains uncertain, Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told Reuters. * BATTERIES: South Korea's LG Chem said on Thursday it plans to invest a total of 1.2 trillion won ($1.07 billion) to expand its two battery plants in China by 2020 in a bid to meet rising global demand. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares began cautiously on Thursday, struggling to rise after a multi-day rally as markets await more news on U.S.-China trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Industrial Output Nov 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Continued Jobless Claims weekly 1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)