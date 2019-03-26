METALS-Copper steady as supply concerns offset U.S. economy fears

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices were flat in early Asian trade on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States, the world's largest economy, were offset by the declaration of force majeure at a key copper mine in Peru. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $6,338.50 a tonne as of 0129 GMT, after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday. The most traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to 48,350 yuan ($7,207.92) a tonne. * PERU: Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd will declare force majeure under sales contracts at its Las Bambas mine in Peru after a protest from an indigenous community caused a road blockade. Production is expected to be progressively impacted from later this week, it said. * COPPER: Chilean state miner Codelco said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Canadian company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc at its Chuquicamata mine in northern Chile, accusing the engineering firm of failing to comply with its work commitments at the world's largest open pit mine. * SPREADS: Cash copper is now trading at $3 a tonne discount to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, having peaked at a premium of $70 on March 5, indicating more plentiful supply. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc was the top performer, rising as much as 1.3 percent to 22,090 yuan a tonne amid tightening stocks. In London, zinc, aluminium and lead all added 0.2-0.3 percent. * ZINC: China's refined zinc imports plunged to a two-year low of 20,350 tonnes in February, according to customs data, due to an unfavourable arbitrage between London and Shanghai. Refined copper cathode imports fell 5.5 percent year-on-year to 213,947 tonnes. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were shaky after U.S. Treasury yields sank to their lowest since late 2017, further below short-term interest rates and adding to fears of a U.S. recession. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0128 GMT Three month LME copper 6339 Most active ShFE copper 48330 Three month LME aluminium 1888.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13635 Three month LME zinc 2838 Most active ShFE zinc 22035 Three month LME lead 2015 Most active ShFE lead 16850 Three month LME nickel 12930 Most active ShFE nickel 99680 Three month LME tin 21335 Most active ShFE tin 146860 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -944.26 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1018.59 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -584.71 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 687.34 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3111.37 ($1 = 6.7079 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)